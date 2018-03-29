More Than 4,000 Frozen Embryos And Eggs Were Lost During ‘Catastrophic’ Failure At Ohio Fertility Clinic

The number is at least twice what facility leaders had originally estimated.

The New York Times: 4,000 Eggs And Embryos Are Lost In Tank Failure, Ohio Fertility Clinic Says

The “catastrophic” failure of a storage tank this month at an Ohio fertility clinic caused the apparent loss of more than 4,000 frozen embryos and eggs, the clinic said this week. About 950 patients were affected by the failure, in which the tank’s temperature rose and an alarm did not go off, the University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, which oversees the clinic, said in a letter that was sent to patients on Monday and posted on its website. (Hauser, 3/28)

WBUR: Ohio Fertility Clinic Says 4,000 Eggs And Embryos Destroyed When Freezer Failed

In a letter to affected patients on Tuesday, the University Hospitals health care system wrote: "[W]e have determined that the total number of affected eggs and embryos for these patients is more than 4,000, not the estimate of 2,000 previously used. We are heartbroken to tell you that it's unlikely any are viable." University Hospitals said its investigation into the incident on March 3 to 4 at its fertility clinic in suburban Cleveland suggested the problems might have been caused by human error, mechanical failure or both. (Wamsley, 3/28)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Patients Say University Hospitals' Fertility Clinic Betrayed Their Trust

But on the weekend of March 3-4, the cryofreezer storing those embryos had a temperature fluctuation, rendering all 4,000 of the eggs and embryos in UH's care nonviable. UH, which offered few details in the first weeks following the incident, sent a letter to patients March 26 explaining in more depth what happened, citing a deactivated alarm and ongoing issues with its cryofreezers. (Christ, 3/29)

