More Than Half Of Emergency Room Physicians Have Been Assaulted, Many In The Past Year Alone, Survey Finds

The report comes as debate has intensified over whether hospital administrators are doing enough to prevent violence against employees. Meanwhile, another nurse suffered an attack by a patient at Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital, which has a troubled history of such incidents.

Boston Globe: Stabbed, Punched, Bitten: ER Doctors Face Rising Violence

A new survey of more than 3,500 emergency physicians across the United States released Tuesday suggests this type of violence against hospital emergency room staff is growing worse. Assaults against nurses have been well-documented, but this is one of the largest surveys of physicians. (Kowalczyk, 10/2)

The Associated Press: Nurse Attacked At Washington Psychiatric Ward

A patient at Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital vaulted over a nurse's station last weekend, knocked a nurse to the floor, choked her and bit part of her ear off. The assault Sunday night was the latest in a series of attacks on health care workers at Western State Hospital. Hospital spokeswoman Kathy Spears told staff in an email obtained by The Associated Press about the attack. (10/2)

