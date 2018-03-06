A new study found that authors of Harrison’s Principles of Internal Medicine received more than $11 million between 2009 and 2013 from makers of drugs and medical devices — not a penny of which was disclosed to readers.

It’s a textbook that has graced the shelves of untold thousands of medical students going back decades. Harrison’s Principles of Internal Medicine, now in its 20th edition, is a must-read for medical students and young internists. It has been called “the most recognized book in all of medicine.” It’s also a case study in hidden conflicts of interest. So says a group of researchers who found that Harrison’s and several other leading medical texts failed to disclose financial interests the authors had in the subject matter as well as payments they’d accepted from industry groups. (Marcus, and Oransky, 3/6)