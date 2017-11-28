N.C. Seeks To Help Pay Doctors’ Debts If They Join Medicaid Program

The proposal is part of a plan the state has submitted to federal officials for approval. The plan would also include moving to a managed care system and adding work requirements for non-disabled adults. In Iowa, the state will move some Medicaid enrollees off the controversial managed care plan, the Republican candidates for governor in Kansas disagree on how to move forward with the Medicaid program there and federal officials are expected to set new requirements for Medicaid purchases of medical equipment.

Modern Healthcare: North Carolina Seeks To Widen Medicaid Network By Paying Docs' Debt

North Carolina wants to entice more providers to treat its Medicaid population by paying off their debts. The state is also looking at imposing premiums and work requirements on Medicaid enrollees. The proposals were made in an amendment to the state's pending Medicaid waiver that would allow it to shift the program from fee-for service to managed care by 2019. The policy suggestions are also coming at a time when some state lawmakers are mulling Medicaid expansion. (Dickson, 11/27)

Des Moines Register: State To Resume Handling Of 10,000 Iowa Medicaid Members Being Dropped By AmeriHealth

State administrators will resume direct oversight of Medicaid benefits for some of the 215,000 Iowans who are being dropped this week by a private management company, the state Department of Human Services confirmed Monday. The department posted a statement saying that Iowa Medicaid member who tried to switch from AmeriHealth Caritas to Amerigroup by Nov. 16 “will have coverage through Iowa Medicaid Fee-for-Service." Fee-for-service is the state-run Medicaid system that Iowa used before it made the controversial decision to hire three private companies to run the giant health care program last year. AmeriHealth is leaving the state due to a contract dispute. (Leys, 11/27)

Wichita Eagle: GOP Candidates Fight Over Health Program Serving 400,000 Kansans

A fight between the Republican candidates for governor over the state’s privatized Medicaid program could shape what happens to the health care of more than 400,000 Kansans. The next governor could abandon a proposed work requirement for some recipients of KanCare, which serves people who are poor, elderly or have disabilities. Or he could pursue Medicaid expansion. (Shorman, 11/26)

Modern Healthcare: CMS Moves To Reduce Medicaid Spending On Medical Equipment

The CMS will ask the White House for permission to impose a new data collection requirement on Medicaid agencies that will help it reduce their spending on medical equipment. In a Federal Register notice scheduled to publish Tuesday, the CMS said the new program would require Medicaid agencies to submit data showing they are not paying a higher rate than Medicare for durable medical equipment. ... The move is part of the CMS' plan to implement part of the 21st Century Cures Act, which requires the HHS secretary to cap Medicaid reimbursement for durable medical equipment at Medicare payment amounts starting Jan. 1. (Dickson, 11/27)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription