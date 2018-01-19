N.H. Bill Introduced To Address School Nurse Shortage By Easing Certification Requirements

Meanwhile, in the news from other capitols around the country, the California Nurses Association stormed the state house Thursday to demonstrate in support of single-payer health care and Iowa's senate approves a measure to lighten the penalty for first-time possession of small amounts of marijuana.

Concord Monitor: Bill To Undo Requirements For School Nurses Introduced In House

Seeking to fight a shortage, legislators are considering a new bill that would dramatically reduce certification requirements for school nurses. House Bill 1217 would eliminate a broad range of required qualifications recently put into law, a course reversal from efforts to increase the standards. Republican backers and municipal officials argue that the requirements are prohibitive and unnecessary for the role. (DeWitt, 1/18)

California Healthline: Gloves Off, Fists Up: Nurses Storm Capitol To Renew Single-Payer Fight

The nurses are back with their gloves off — and not the disposable medical kind. Despite a legislative setback last year — dealt by one of the state’s top Democrats, of all people — the powerful California Nurses Association stormed the state Capitol Wednesday to resume their campaign for single payer health care. (Ibarra, 1/18)

Iowa Public Radio: Senate Panel OK's Bill To Ease Penalties For First-Time Marijuana Possession

A bill to ease the penalties for first-time possession of small amounts of marijuana cleared a Republican-dominated panel at the statehouse Thursday. GOP lawmakers stressed that marijuana would still be illegal, but possessing five grams or less would be a simple misdemeanor instead of a serious misdemeanor. (Russell, 1/18)

