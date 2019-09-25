N.Y. Gov. Cuomo Heads Across Border To Connecticut To Talk About Legalizing Marijuana, Other Joint Concerns

Both states are weighing legalizing marijuana. “You know everyone’s talking about legalizing marijuana,” Gov. Cuomo told Long Island News Radio. “For one state to do it, it makes no sense if the neighboring state has a totally different policy because then you just incentive people to drive over the border and buy it there.” News on legalization issues surrounding marijuana is from Massachusetts, as well.

The CT Mirror: Cuomo Is Coming To Talk About Regionalism, Pot And Transportation

Regional approaches to marijuana legalization and transportation will be the focus Wednesday morning when New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo visits Gov. Ned Lamont at the Executive Residence in Hartford, the second time in a month the gubernatorial neighbors have met face to face. Cuomo’s visit comes a day after he called for a “regional symmetry” with Connecticut and New Jersey on marijuana legalization and vaping regulations and a week after the Metropolitan Transportation Authority released a five-year capital plan that favors the Long Island Rail Road over Metro-North, the commuter rail that connects New York City to Connecticut. (Pazniokas, 9/24)

State House News Service: State Pot Regulators Approve Body-Camera Rule For Deliveries

Home delivery of marijuana and the idea of establishments where adults could use marijuana together in a social setting cleared their final regulatory hurdles Tuesday, though it will be months or more until either activity gets underway in Massachusetts. (Young, 9/24)

Boston Globe: Cannabis Commission Approves Marijuana Deliveries

Legal marijuana deliveries are set to begin next year in Massachusetts, after the Cannabis Control Commission voted 4-1 Tuesday to grant final approval to a tightly regulated system of store-to-door pot commerce that initially gives priority to smaller, local businesses.Commissioner Jen Flanagan cast the lone “nay,” citing public health and safety concerns. (Adams, 9/24)

