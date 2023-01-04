National Abortion Ban On List Of Advocacy Groups’ House Demands
Religious and anti-abortion advocacy groups are pushing Republicans to use their new House majority to pass reproductive measures like a national abortion ban at 6 weeks, stop telemedicine access to abortion pills, and defund Planned Parenthood — even though none of those bills would pass in Senate or be signed by President Joe Biden.
Politico:
Anti-Abortion Groups Hand Incoming House Majority A List Of Demands
Dozens of influential conservative, religious and anti-abortion advocacy groups are pressuring the new GOP House majority to pass bills implementing national restrictions on abortion — even though the legislation would go nowhere with Democrats in control of the Senate and White House. (Miranda Ollstein, 1/3)
AP:
Indiana Medical Board Sets Doctor's Hearing In Abortion Case
Indiana’s medical licensing board next month will hear a case regarding the Indianapolis doctor who this past summer provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio. (Rodgers, 1/3)
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:
Evers Vows Push For Abortion Access, Medicaid Expansion In 2nd Term
Tony Evers pledged to push for abortion access, the expansion of Medicaid, and more public school funding when he was sworn in Tuesday for a second term as Wisconsin's 46th governor. (Hess and Beck, 1/3)
In news concerning birth control access and sex education in Texas —
The Texas Tribune:
Texas Clinics Not Providing Teen Birth Control Without Parental Consent
Texas teens will now need their parents’ permission to get birth control at federally funded clinics, following a court ruling late last month. These clinics, funded through a program called Title X, provide free, confidential contraception to anyone regardless of age, income or immigration status; before this ruling, Title X was one of the only ways teens in Texas could obtain birth control without parental consent. (Klibanoff and Dey, 1/3)
The Texas Tribune:
For Deep East Texas Teens, Accessing Sex Education And Contraception Is Next To Impossible
When condoms were distributed at a career fair five years ago, West Sabine High School’s seventh and eighth graders took handfuls and tucked them inside their jackets and pants pockets. It set field trip chaperone Carnelius Gilder into a panic. Gilder had driven the students to a church in the area to attend the career fair. Students had attended it in previous years with no problems; Gilder was taken aback to see a vendor giving away contraception for the first time. (Salhotra and Dey, 1/4)