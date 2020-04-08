Navy Chief Resigns Amid Uproar Over His Insulting Response To Aircraft Carrier Crisis

His critics said Thomas Modly's apology for calling Brett Crozier, Captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, ''stupid'' or ''naive'' didn't go far enough. In the face of continuing backlash, Modly resigned his position as acting Navy secretary on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Reuters reports that Modly's aides warned him his trip to Guam to address the crew might worsen the situation.

Reuters: 'I Own It:' U.S. Navy Secretary Resigns Over Handling Of Coronavirus-Hit Carrier

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly resigned on Tuesday after he faced mounting backlash for firing and ridiculing the commander of a U.S. aircraft carrier who pleaded for help stemming a coronavirus outbreak onboard. Modly’s resignation highlighted the U.S. military’s struggle to meet increasingly competing priorities: maintaining readiness for conflict and safeguarding servicemembers as the virus spreads globally. (Ali and Stewart, 4/7)

The Washington Post: Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly Resigns After Insulting USS Theodore Roosevelt's Ousted Captain, Brett Crozier

Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper, who accepted Modly’s resignation, said in a memo that he had “the greatest respect for anyone who serves our country, and who places the greater good above all else.” “Secretary Modly did that today, and I wish him all the best,” Esper said. The decision comes after Modly traveled from Washington to Guam on Monday to give a speech to the 5,000-member crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, whose commander, Capt. Brett Crozier, Modly removed last week. (Lamothe, Sonne and Kim, 4/7)

The Wall Street Journal: Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly Resigns In Wake Of USS Roosevelt Comments

“After mismanaging the COVID-19 outbreak on the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt, it became obvious that Acting Secretary Modly had forfeited his ability to lead the Navy,” said Rep. Adam Smith (D., Wash.), chairman of the House Armed Services Committee. Mr. Modly’s resignation capped a month in which sailors on the Theodore Roosevelt were stricken by the coronavirus at sea, with the virus rapidly spreading among the crew, leading Capt. Brett Crozier, the commander, to write and distribute a memo demanding support getting the sailors off the carrier. After the memo was leaked to news organizations, Mr. Modley relieved him of duty, saying Capt. Crozier went outside the Navy’s chain of command. (Lubold and Goldon, 4/7)

Politico: Navy In Crisis: Top Leader's Resignation Roils Service In The Middle Of A Pandemic

An aircraft carrier sidelined by a coronavirus outbreak. A promising captain fired for requesting help as infections spread among his 5,000 sailors. And a service leaderless once more, after the acting Navy secretary resigned Tuesday following an uproar over a profanity-laced address to the ship’s crew. The Navy has weathered its share of crises, and in the past few months saw the previous Navy secretary forced out over his handling of a war crimes case, and the man selected to be its top admiral instead retire due to an improper professional relationship with a former staffer who was accused of making unwanted sexual advances to several women. (Seligman, 4/7)

The Hill: Navy Chief Resigns Amid Uproar Over Handling Of Aircraft Carrier Coronavirus Crisis

In the speech aboard the Roosevelt, Modly said that if Crozier didn’t think the letter would leak, he was “too naive or too stupid to be a commanding officer of a ship like this.” Alternatively, Modly said, if Crozier leaked the letter on purpose, that would be a “serious violation” of the Uniform Code of Military Justice. (Kheel, 4/7)

Politico: Sailor Aboard 4th U.S. Aircraft Carrier Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A sailor assigned to the USS Nimitz, a Bremerton, Wash.-based aircraft carrier, tested positive for Covid-19 last week after experiencing symptoms while on board the ship, according to three defense officials familiar with the matter. The positive test makes the Nimitz the Navy's fourth aircraft carrier so far to report a positive case among crew members. (Bertrand and Seligman, 4/7)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription