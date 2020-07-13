NBA Physicians Concerned About ‘Unknown’ Consequences On Lungs, Heart
In other COVID-related sports news, the NHL shifts operations to Canada as a last resort and an MLB closer is diagnosed, as well.
Reuters:
NBA Docs Worried About Lingering Effects Of COVID-19
League physicians and officials are concerned about the lingering health effects for NBA players who contract the coronavirus, ESPN reported Saturday. “There are unknown effects it has on lung capacity, unknown effects it has on cardiac health,” one general manager of a team entering the NBA bubble told ESPN on the condition of anonymity. (7/11)
The Washington Post:
The NHL Moves North For Its Restart, Shifting To Canada As U.S. Struggles With Pandemic
As the NHL tries to resume play and crown a Stanley Cup champion by early October, it is also shifting its operations to Canada. According to a pair of health experts, that might give the NHL the best shot among the North American professional sports leagues to complete the season. “I don’t know what greater indictment you need of the United States’ response to the virus than the NHL picking up its puck and retreating to Canada,” said Zach Binney, an epidemiologist at Oxford College of Emory University. “That was a smart decision. That was a very smart decision.” (Pell, 7/11)
AP:
Yankees Closer Chapman Has COVID-19; Judge Scratched
Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman has tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing mild symptoms. New York manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Chapman “overall is doing well” but “will not be here for the foreseeable future.” (Seiner, 7/11)