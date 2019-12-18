Nearly 10 Years Of ACA: How This Political Football Of A Law Became Ingrained In Americans’ Daily Lives

As we near the end of the decade, The Wall Street Journal takes a look back at the way the Affordable Care Act has left a lasting impact on the country.

The Wall Street Journal: The Affordable Care Act’s Legacy, Nearly 10 Years Later

Nearly a decade after its passage along party lines under President Obama, the Affordable Care Act is deeply ingrained in the U.S. health-care system, influencing everything from seniors’ drug costs to calorie disclosures on restaurant menus. It added about 20 million people to the ranks of the insured. But it also remains a political flashpoint. After a decade of funding fights and a series of court challenges, the ACA faces a fresh legal case, brought by a group of Republican-led states and backed by the Trump administration, that aims to strike it down. (Wilde Mathews, 12/17)

And in Maryland —

The Baltimore Sun: Maryland Hits Four-Year High For Obamacare Enrollment

Enrollment in Maryland’s health insurance exchange grew to a four-year high, even as the national health care law known as Obamacare continues to come under legal and regulatory assault. About 158,000 people signed up for private health insurance in 2020 through Maryland Health Connection, the state’s online marketplace created for people who do not get their coverage through an employer or government program. (Cohn, 12/17)

