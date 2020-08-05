Nearly 6,000 People Dying A Day Across The Globe
The total confirmed number of humans who have died from the coronavirus surpassed 700,000, according to Reuters' count. Meanwhile, the U.S. closes in on 5 million Americans who have been infected.
Reuters:
Global Coronavirus Deaths Exceed 700,000, One Person Dies Every 15 Seconds On Average
The global death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 700,000 on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, with the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico leading the rise in fatalities. Nearly 5,900 people are dying every 24 hours from COVID-19 on average, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the past two weeks. That equates to 247 people per hour, or one person every 15 seconds. (Shumaker, 8/5)
AP:
'Too Many Are Selfish': US Nears 5 Million Virus Cases
Fourth of July gatherings, graduation parties, no-mask weddings, crowded bars — there are reasons the U.S. has racked up more than 155,000 coronavirus deaths, by far the most of any country, and is fast approaching an off-the-charts 5 million confirmed infections, easily the highest in the world. Many Americans have resisted wearing masks and social distancing, calling such precautions an overreaction or an infringement on their liberty. Public health experts say the problem has been compounded by confusing and inconsistent guidance from politicians and a patchwork quilt of approaches to containing the scourge by county, state and federal governments. (Naishadham, Johnson and Marcelo, 8/4)
Also —
The Hill:
Poll: Majority Support New Two-Week National Stay-At-Home Order
A majority of U.S. adults supports a mandatory two-week shelter-at-home order nationwide to slow the spread of coronavirus, a new poll finds. The NPR-Ipsos survey finds that 59 percent of respondents would back a national stay-at-home order, indicating that many Americans are willing to embrace drastic steps to help get the virus under control. Thirty-six percent would oppose such an order. (Sullivan, 8/4)