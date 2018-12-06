Nearly A Third Of Physicians Working In U.S. Born Abroad, Analysis Of Health Workers Finds

A new study breaks down the number of doctors, nurses, dentists, pharmacists and other health care experts working in the U.S. who are foreign-born or who are not U.S. citizens.

PBS NewsHour: New Study Shows 1 In 6 U.S. Health Care Workers Are Immigrants

According to a new research letter published Tuesday in Journal of the American Medical Association, about one out of six medical professionals are foreign-born. And like [Archana] Chatterjee, they often fill health care jobs in rural or underserved communities, places that have a harder time attracting U.S.-born medical school graduates. (Santhanam, 12/5)

