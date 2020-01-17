Nebraska’s Two-Tier Approach To Medicaid Work Requirements Might Create Roadmap For Other Red States

Nebraska wants to create a "prime" tier for those meeting work requirements and a more "basic" tier for those who aren't. The model might allow the state to implement work requirements while alleviating courts' concerns about people being dropped from enrollment. Medicaid news comes out of California, Missouri and Ohio, as well.

Modern Healthcare: Nebraska Could Pave The Way Forward For Medicaid Work Requirements

Nebraska's two-tiered approach to Medicaid expansion has spawned interest among health wonks because its work requirement could stand up to legal scrutiny. ... Rather than pursue a conventional Medicaid expansion, Nebraska opted to request a Medicaid 1115 or "state innovation" waiver from the CMS last month that would allow it to create two tiers of Medicaid benefits for the newly eligible population. ... The "Prime" tier will allow expansion enrollees to receive the same Medicaid benefits as Nebraska's traditional Medicaid population if they fulfill community engagement, personal responsibility and wellness activities. The "Basic" package would cover basic health services and prescription drugs, but drop coverage for dental, vision and over-the-counter drugs. (Brady, 1/16)

California Healthline: Medi-Cal’s Very Big Decade

Medi-Cal had a big decade. The number of Californians enrolled in the state’s health insurance program for low-income residents swelled by 5.5 million from 2010 to 2019. It now covers 1 in 3 Californians and 40% of children. The program’s annual budget — a combination of state and federal money — tops $100 billion, more than the entire state budget of Florida. (Rowan, 1/15)

St. Louis Post Dispatch: Push For Medicaid Expansion Could Conflict With GOP Work Requirement Efforts

Republican lawmakers once again are pushing to make Missouri’s Medicaid recipients find jobs if they want to keep their health coverage. But it’s not clear how this latest effort would be squared with a proposal to extend benefits to additional low-income people. An ongoing petition to expand the state’s Medicaid program would specifically prohibit such eligibility standards.Both proposals could land on the ballot in November. (Stewart, 1/16)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: State Reveals $1.2 Billion Ohio Benefits System Riddled With Defects A Year Out From Medicaid Work Requirements

The state’s technology system that determines whether adults and children are eligible for Ohio Medicaid has nearly 1,100 defects, the department’s director announced Tuesday. Ohio Benefits, an information technology system that has cost the state $1.2 billion since it was implemented six years ago, has been found to overwrite and eliminate historical documentation needed to prove Ohio Medicaid enrollees’ eligibility. (Hancock, 1/14)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription