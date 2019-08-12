‘Never Seen Anything Like This’: Trauma Surgeons Who Tried To Save El Paso Victims Recall Wounds, Multiple Injuries

Some patients rushed to the University Medical Center Of El Paso needed more than one surgery after being hit with bullets from an AK-47 style rife. Life-saving treatment still continues. News on gun violence comes from Ohio, California, Massachusetts and Missouri.

The New York Times: Surgeons Labored To Save The Wounded In El Paso Mass Shooting

The tragedy in El Paso on Saturday, carried out by a gunman armed with an AK-47-style rifle, and another deadly massacre on Sunday in Dayton, Ohio, in which the gunman used an AR-15-style pistol modified to act as a rifle, can be measured in death tolls — 22 in El Paso and nine in Dayton. But the damage done by such weapons is witnessed most clearly by members of the medical staff who care for the wounded. The story of their lifesaving labors at the El Paso hospital, the only one in a 270-mile radius prepared to treat complex trauma patients, is one of heroics in the face of violence, and of the doctors and nurses, who, once the adrenaline rush died down, struggled to live with the horror of what they had experienced. (Kolata, 8/9)

Dallas Morning News: What Can Texas Cops Do When A Gun And Its Legal But Troubled Owner Raise Alarm?

Texas, unlike at least 17 other states, has no "red flag" laws to allow authorities to temporarily seize guns while they investigate whether someone is a danger to themselves or others. There is little support among Texas legislators for changing state law.But North Texas police departments both large and small say the absence of "red flag" laws shouldn't stop residents from calling if they have concerns. (Emily, 8/11)

The Washington Post: Why One Family Mourning El Paso Victims Chose To Meet With Trump

Tito Anchondo wishes people would stop politicizing his family’s tragedy. Anchondo, who lost his beloved brother and sister-in-law in the rampage by an El Paso Walmart on Saturday, said he wanted to take his orphaned nephew to University Medical Center on Wednesday to meet the president and first lady. The 2-month-old suffered two broken fingers in the shooting but survived after his parents, Andre and Jordan Anchondo, shielded him from the gunfire and were slain themselves. (Bever and Moore, 8/9)

Cincinnati Enquirer: Explaining Ohio Gun Deaths In 4 Charts

Here's a look, compiled by the Ohio Alliance for Innovation in Population Health, at how many people have died in Ohio with a gun since 2009. The group is a collaboration between Ohio University and the University of Toledo to improve the health of Ohioans. It's led by former Ohio Department of Health Director Rick Hodges. (Balmert, 8/9)

Columbus Dispatch: Half-A-Million Years Of Ohioans' Life Expectancy Lost To Gun Deaths

The Ohio Alliance for Innovation in Population Health found that nearly 500,000 years of life have been lost over the past decade from firearm fatalities. The report was released Friday in the wake of three mass shootings in a seven-day span in Dayton, El Paso, Texas, and Gilroy, California, that left 35 dead and dozens injured. The shootings have prompted renewed calls for stricter gun laws and other action. (Candisky, 8/9)

San Jose Mercury News: California Gun Laws: Analysis Measures The Impact On Mass Shootings

California has the strictest gun regulations in the country, but it also has had more mass shootings than any other state in recent years, from killings in Santa Barbara and San Bernardino to Tehama County and now Gilroy. In some cases, shooters have circumvented the state’s gun laws, even when the legislation has functioned as intended. In other cases, the laws may have disarmed people who otherwise would have gone on to commit mayhem. (Salonga, 8/11)

San Francisco Chronicle: Can Gun Laws Curb Gun Violence? Studies Suggest Some Might

The recent string of horrific mass shootings has policymakers at both the state and federal level considering gun-control laws that might help reduce gun violence. Two recent studies from Boston University may provide some guidance in trying to address that issue. The papers, published this year, found that three types of laws that regulate access to firearms are associated with a significant reduction in gun-related homicides. (Palomino, 8/11)

KQED: Gilroy Community Grapples With Trauma After Mass Shooting: ‘Sometimes It’s Terror’

Like many others impacted by gun violence nationwide, some people in Gilroy are experiencing trauma in the wake of the July 28 shooting that left three people dead. These emotional scars can haunt them long after the attack, even if they weren’t physically injured, experts say. (Leitsinger, 8/9)

Boston Globe: Mass. Adopted Gun Confiscation Law To Avoid Potentially Violent Ends. A Year Later, It’s Rarely Used

The experience in Massachusetts, however, suggests it’s been largely used in cases of suicide prevention and domestic incidents. Broader research is scant, and although advocates say the laws may have already helped prevent an attack elsewhere, it’s unclear whether the law has played such a role in Massachusetts. (Stout, 8/9)

PBS NewsHour: After Ferguson, Black Men Still Face The Highest Risk Of Being Killed By Police

Five years after Michael Brown’s death in Ferguson, Missouri, launched a national conversation about race and police brutality, black men are still more likely to die by police violence than white men. According to a study published this week in the Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences, over the course of a lifetime, black men face a one in 1,000 risk of being killed during an encounter with police, a rate much higher than that of white men. (Santhanam, 8/9)

