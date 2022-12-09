New Alzheimer’s Drug Reopens Medicare Coverage Possibility: Official
Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said the "door is really open" for evaluating Alzheimer's drug coverage now that a new therapy has shown more promising patient data compared to Aduhelm.
Medicare Chief: ‘Door Is Really Open’ On Alzheimer’s Drugs Coverage
Medicare is willing to reevaluate its coverage of Alzheimer’s drugs in light of a new therapy, called lecanemab, that has shown potentially more promising patient data than its controversial predecessor, Aduhelm, according to the official who oversees the program. (Herman, 12/8)
Reuters:
Bacteria Behind Certain Bloodstream Infections Grew Highly Drug-Resistant In 2020 - WHO
High levels of drug resistance in bacteria that often cause bloodstream infections in hospitals emerged in the first year of the pandemic, a World Health Organization report based on data from 87 countries in 2020 has found. (Grover, 12/9)
AP:
Pausing Breast Cancer Treatment For Pregnancy Appears Safe
Young women diagnosed with breast cancer often must delay pregnancy for years while they take hormone-blocking pills. A reassuring new study finds they can take a two-year break from these drugs to get pregnant without raising their short-term risk of cancer coming back. “This is really good news for young women and their doctors and their families,” said Dr. Ann Partridge of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, who led the study. Results were being discussed Thursday at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium. (Johnson, 12/8)
Modern Healthcare:
Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug, Employer-Backed Company Ink Partnership
The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. and the Purchaser Business Group on Health's EmansaRx are partnering to provide discounted prescription drugs to self-insured employers. (Kacik, 12/8)
Stat:
Rare Disease Experts Push Biopharma On Diversity And Equity
Over the past few years, the biopharmaceutical industry has revved up efforts to diversify clinical trials. But clinical trials for rare diseases are still too often homogeneous. Rare disease experts at the Milken Institute Future of Health Summit on Tuesday had words of warning for biopharma: Don’t let equity efforts peter out. (Castillo, 12/8)
Reuters:
FDA Approves First Oral Treatment For Cats With A Type Of Diabetes
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday approved Elanco Animal Health Inc's drug for cats with a type of diabetes, making it the first oral drug to be approved for the disease in animals. Bexacat helps improve glycemic control in otherwise healthy cats with diabetes mellitus not previously treated with insulin. (Roy, 12/8)