New CDC Data Reinforces Evidence That Black, Latino Americans Disproportionately Hit By Pandemic
The New York Times sued for access to the numbers that confirm drastic disparities in the impact of COVID-19 on African-American, Latino and Native American communities, while The Associated Press interviews doctors who say the inequalities and poor health outcomes are nothing new. Unemployment and mental health challenges based on race are also reported.
The New York Times:
The Fullest Look Yet At The Racial Inequity Of Coronavirus
Early numbers had shown that Black and Latino people were being harmed by the virus at higher rates. But the new federal data — made available after The New York Times sued the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — reveals a clearer and more complete picture: Black and Latino people have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus in a widespread manner that spans the country, throughout hundreds of counties in urban, suburban and rural areas, and across all age groups. (Oppel Jr., Gebeloff, Lai, Wright and Smith, 7/5)
AP:
Virus, Floyd Death Merge In Brutal Blow To Black Well-Being
Doctors have known it for a long time, well before the resounding cries of “Black Lives Matter”: Black people suffer disproportionately. They face countless challenges to good health, among them food, transportation and income. The stress of living with racism has very real, physical effects. And they are especially prone to diabetes, hypertension and other chronic diseases that can be tricky to manage even in normal times. (Tanner, 7/5)
Reuters:
Gap In U.S. Black And White Unemployment Rates Is Widest In Five Years
The United States saw the widest gap in unemployment rates for African Americans and whites in five years in June, underscoring an uneven nascent recovery from historic job losses triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. (Marte, 7/2)
Stat:
‘It Just Weighs On Your Psyche’: Black Americans On Mental Health, Trauma, And Resilience
I’m feeling it, my friends and family are feeling it: the weight of this moment is immeasurable. Black Americans have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic. This has been compounded by the tragic deaths of Black men and women — lives cut short at the hands of police and vigilantes. (Milner, 7/6)