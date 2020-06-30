New FDA Website Offers Cancer Patients A Tool To Find Information About Clinical Trials
Project Patient Voice provides reports that researchers collect during surveys of patients. The material generally isn't included in official drug labeling. It does not include, however, demographic information. Also, the Food and Drug Administration schedules a public meeting on the issue of improving its technology.
Stat:
New FDA Tool Aims To Inform Cancer Care, But Experts Warn Of Data Gaps
A new Food and Drug Administration platform gives cancer patients and physicians a way to comb through data on the experiences of clinical trial participants — but experts say it’s missing critical details to make that information actually useful to patients. The website, called Project Patient Voice, is a publicly searchable database of patient-reported outcomes, or information on symptoms and side effects collected by surveying participants during a clinical trial. (Gaffney, 6/30)
Stat:
What To Expect From 'Modernizing The FDA's Data Strategy' Meeting
After being called off because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the FDA’s public meeting to discuss data strategy, an issue that is vital to the future of health care in the United States, is being held — virtually, of course — on Tuesday, June 30. Like many regulatory bodies, the FDA innovates at a far slower pace than the private sector. This lag time has made it difficult for the FDA to develop a technology strategy that remains relevant from inception of a new drug to deployment. (Rymsza, 6/29)