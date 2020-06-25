New Grim Mark: U.S. Breaks Its Record For Highest Daily Case Reported As Virus Resurgence Accelerates
On Wednesday, 36,880 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported, as the outbreak spikes again primarily in the West and South. Public health experts fear "apocalyptic" surges in Texas, California and Florida cities. While new cases trend upwards, so far deaths are not rising at the same rate, though that may not continue to be the case for much longer.
The New York Times:
U.S. Sets Record For Daily New Cases As Virus Surges In South And West
More than two months after the United States recorded its worst day of new infections since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the nation reached another grim milestone on Wednesday as it reported 36,880 new cases. (6/24)
The Wall Street Journal:
Coronavirus Cases Are Accelerating Across U.S.
Covid-19’s spread is picking up steam in a larger swath of the U.S. as cases have increased at a faster rate nationwide for nearly two weeks, an acceleration that isn’t attributable solely to increased testing, a Wall Street Journal analysis shows. Thirty-three states, from Oklahoma to South Carolina and Washington, had a seven-day average of new cases on Tuesday that was higher than their average during the past two weeks, according to a Journal analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. That was the situation in 21 states at the start of the month, so the data reflect recent increases in new cases. (Krouse, DeBarros and Abbott, 6/24)
AP:
'Coming Back And Biting Us': US Sees Virus Resurgence
A coronavirus resurgence is wiping out two months of progress in the U.S. and sending infections to dire new levels across the South and West, with hospital administrators and health experts warning Wednesday that politicians and a tired-of-being-cooped-up public are letting a disaster unfold. The U.S. recorded a one-day total of 34,700 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, the highest level since late April, when the number peaked at 36,400, according to a count kept by Johns Hopkins University. (Merchant and Lozano, 6/25)
CNN:
US Coronavirus: 'Apocalyptic' Surges Feared In Some Cities
The three most populous states set records for new coronavirus cases daily with fears of "apocalyptic" surges in major Texas cities if the trend continues. Coronavirus has killed at least 121,979 people and infected nearly 2.4 million nationwide, according to Johns Hopkins. Florida and Texas announced Wednesday that they'd recorded more than 5,000 new Covid-19 cases the prior day, a new daily record. California reported more than 7,000 cases, obliterating a record hit a day earlier. (Karimi and Wood, 6/25)
AP:
Virus Cases Surge Among The Young, Endangering Older Adults
Coronavirus cases are climbing rapidly among young adults in a number of states where bars, stores and restaurants have reopened — a disturbing generational shift that not only puts them in greater peril than many realize but poses an even bigger danger to older people who cross their paths. (Johnson and Lush, 6/25)
The Washington Post:
Coronavirus Deaths Lag Behind New Spike In Infections, But May Catch Up Soon
With novel coronavirus infections setting a single-day national record Wednesday, health experts are taking little solace from one of the few bright spots in the current resurgence: Deaths are not rising in lockstep with caseloads. But that may be just a matter of time. (Bernstein, Weiner and Achenbach, 6/24)