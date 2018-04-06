New Hampshire State Lawmakers Take Step Forward On Medicaid Expansion Legislation

The movement comes despite lawmakers' hesitation on some of the details in the final package. “There are things in this bill that I don’t like. There are things in this bill that each of us don’t like, but that’s the nature of compromise,” said state Rep. Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom). Medicaid news comes out of Iowa, Ohio and New Mexico, as well.

New Hampshire Public Radio: Medicaid Expansion Clears First Big Hurdle In N.H. House

A plan to extend New Hampshire’s Medicaid expansion another five years cleared a major hurdle in the House of Representatives on Thursday. The House approved the bill by a vote of 222-125, over the objections of some Republicans who argued Medicaid expansion has been a failure and has driven up health insurance costs. (McDermott, 4/5)

The Associated Press: State House Gives Initial Nod To Medicaid Expansion Bill

The current program uses Medicaid funds to buy private health plans for about 50,000 low-income residents through the marketplace created under the federal Affordable Care Act, but it will expire this year if lawmakers don't reauthorize it. The House voted 222-125 Thursday to send a reauthorization bill to its finance committee, where members already have been drafting amendments. As passed by the Senate earlier this month, the bill would continue the program for five years but change its structure to a managed care model. The plan also would impose new work requirements on enrollees and use 5 percent of liquor revenues to cover the state's cost as federal funding decreases. The version given preliminary approval by the House on Thursday would allow self-employment and seasonal work to satisfy the work requirement. (Ramer, 4/5)

Iowa Public Radio: House Republicans Take On Privatized Medicaid; Senate Balks At The Cost

A bill that aims to correct some of the problems in Iowa’s privatized Medicaid system advanced in the Republican-controlled Iowa House this week. The bill comes as complaints continue from patients not getting services and providers not getting paid. (Russell, 4/5)

Dayton Daily News: Ohio Medical Groups Oppose Medicaid Job Requirements

Dozens of medical and social service lobbying groups are pushing back against Ohio Medicaid’s request to create work requirements for able-bodied adults covered through Medicaid expansion. The Trump administration opened the door for states to add the first-ever work requirements associated with the state-federal health insurance program for the poor. In response, the Republican-dominated legislature inserted language in last summer’s budget bill ordering the Kasich administration to apply. (Schroeder, 4/5)

The Associated Press: GOP Candidate Wants Medicaid Work Requirement

The sole Republican candidate for governor of New Mexico says he favors work requirements for many people enrolled in Medicaid. U.S. Congressman and gubernatorial candidate Steve Pearce said Thursday at a candidate forum that he would require "able-bodied" people go back to work if they are on Medicaid. (4/5)

