New Hampshire Study Shines Light On Strong Link Between Childhood Traumas, Substance Misuse Later In Life

The research from a drug court program shows that 75% of the participants suffered adverse childhood experiences. A psychologist with Greater Nashua Mental Health noted while this finding is "kind of an obvious thing,'' she hopes drug courts around the country will respond by adjusting the services they offer to better address ACEs. News on substance abuse and the opioid epidemic comes from Ohio and Minnesota, as well.

New Hampshire Public Radio: Research: Majority Of People In Nashua Drug Court Have Suffered Childhood Trauma

New research from the drug court program in Nashua shows a majority of people in the program have suffered from a significant number of childhood traumas. Studies have previously shown that Adverse Childhood Experiences or ACEs can predispose people for a whole host of negative outcomes later in life -- from anxiety and depression to cancer and diabetes. (Moon, 7/31)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Pharmacies Across Ohio Received Large Amounts Of Painkillers As Opioid Epidemic Ramped Up

Retail and chain pharmacy locations in Ohio received shipments of more than 3.4 billion oxycodone and hydrocodone pills between 2006 and 2012, almost all of the painkillers shipped to the state as the opioid crisis blossomed, according to a cleveland.com analysis of government data. The vast majority of those drugs were shipped to some of the largest chains in the state, including Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid, Giant Eagle and Kroger. (Heisig, 7/31)

MPR: New Rochester Police Program Aims To Help With Substance Use

Rochester police have launched a new program aimed at helping people with substance abuse. Local officials are billing the effort as a way to get people into treatment rather than the current options for dealing with them. (Richert, 7/31)

