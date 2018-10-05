New MacArthur Fellows Want To Tackle Systemic Waste In Health Care, Chronic Disease Prevention And Brain Imaging Technology

Since 1981, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation has granted over 1,000 “no-strings-attached” grants to a mix of artists, scientists, writers and social justice advocates. Meet a few of the 2018 fellows.

Bloomberg: These MacArthur Fellows Are Trying To Fix American Health Care

When Amy Finkelstein received an email from the foundation, she thought it was about someone she had recommended for the award. Turns out, she had won. ...Finkelstein, 44, wants to improve health care, which makes up 18 percent of the U.S. economy, by eliminating systemic waste. The award offers the opportunity to experiment with new ideas or theories in a way that isn’t always possible with typical research grants, she said. (Pickert, 10/4)

Los Angeles Times: How Does The Brain See? MacArthur Fellow Doris Tsao Says The Answer Will Reveal How The Brain Works

That question is at the heart of Doris Tsao’s research. The Caltech visual neuroscientist uses brain imaging technology, electrical recording techniques and mathematical modeling in her search for answers. That quest got a boost Thursday as Tsao was named to the 2018 class of MacArthur fellows. (Healy, 10/4)

WBUR: A Global Health Evangelist Is Shocked To Hear He's A 'Genius'

Gonsalves is one of this year's MacArthur "geniuses." The award from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation comes with a $625,000 no-strings-attached stipend. Gonsalves says he was shocked to learn that he's getting this award. (Beaubien, 10/4)

