New Medicare Advantage Plans Offer Many New Supplemental Options That Regular Medicare Doesn’t

About a third of people opt for Medicare Advantage plans, and during the upcoming enrollment period they will now see options for things that will help them prevent illness, like carpet shampooing. But Medicare Advantage can still restrict access to doctors and hospitals. In news on Medicaid, the CMS acting director Calder Lynch identifies ways to control spending.

The Associated Press: Host Of New Benefits Await Medicare Advantage Customers

Medicare Advantage customers are about to be blitzed with an array of new insurance benefits that stray well beyond the usual coverage of doctor visits and other care. Carpet shampooing, food for a service dog, pest control and rides to a nutritionist are among the new supplemental health benefits that privately run versions of the government’s Medicare program may offer starting next year. Medicare Advantage plans already come with extras like dental benefits or gym memberships that regular Medicare doesn’t provide. But Medicare Advantage can restrict access to a network of doctors or hospitals. Regular Medicare also doesn’t do that. (Murphy, 9/25)

Modern Healthcare: CMS Focused On Medicaid Integrity, Agency Deputy Says

As Medicaid spending continues to increase, the CMS hopes focusing on flexbility, accountability and the integrity of managed care plans will help slow that growth, an agency official said Wednesday. CMS' acting deputy administrator and acting director Calder Lynch called the spending growth "unsustainable," as it's slated to hit $1 trillion per year by 2026. (Brady, 9/25)

