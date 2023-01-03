New Year Ushers In New Health Laws: Abortion, Drugs, Medical Costs

Medical bills, mental health reporting, abortion access, prescription drug costs, drug use, and more will be impacted by state health laws that went into effect on Jan. 1.

Axios: Abortion, Minimum Wage, Drug Sales Among New State Laws For 2023

From minimum wage increases across nearly two dozen states, access to abortion expanded or limited, and the legalization of marijuana and shrooms sales for some, many people will be impacted by a variety of new laws. (Habeshian, 1/1)

CNN: New Laws In 2023: From Increases In Minimum Wage To Recreational Marijuana, Here's What Takes Effect

Five states – Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota – had recreational marijuana on the ballot in the November midterm elections, and voters in Maryland and Missouri approved personal use for those 21 and older. While legalization has taken effect in Missouri with an amendment to the state constitution, the Maryland law goes into effect on July 1. (Iyer, 1/1)

More details on new state laws connected to health care —

The New York Times: Legal Use Of Hallucinogenic Mushrooms Begins In Oregon

On Jan. 1, Oregon became the first state in the nation to legalize the adult use of psilocybin, a naturally occurring psychedelic that has shown significant promise for treating severe depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and end-of-life anxiety among the terminally ill, among other mental health conditions. (Jacobs, 1/3)

The Washington Post: New Laws Take Effect In Virginia, Maryland And D.C.

Another new law in the District will require all health insurance plans issued on or after Jan. 1 to cover certain foods required for some medical conditions, such as inflammatory bowel disease and gastroesophageal reflux disease. (Vozzella and Elwood, 12/31)

WNYT: New NY State Law Bans PFAS In Clothing

The day before the new year, the ban on PFAS in food packaging materials went into effect in New York.New York and California are now the first two states to ban PFAS in clothing. (Tucker, 1/2)

St. Louis Public Radio: New Law Bans Latex Gloves In Illinois Restaurants

Metro East food service providers are now barred from using latex gloves as a new state law takes effect. The Illinois General Assembly passed the Latex Glove Ban Act this year, which Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law in June. The goal of the new law is to protect workers and customers who may be allergic to latex. Starting in 2024, the latex ban will also apply to health care settings — many of which have already made the switch. (Bauer, 1/3)

NBC Chicago: 9 New Illinois Laws That Could Impact Your Medical Bills In 2023

From state requirements for insurance companies to cover a wide range of services and procedures to prohibitions on insurers from imposing copayments on an opioid suppressant, here's a look at the new health-related statutes that can affect your money starting Jan. 1, 2023. (12/28)

AP: Mental Health Reporting Requirements Among New Georgia Laws

Health insurance companies have to begin reporting to the state Insurance Department how they provide mental health coverage for children, adolescents and adults under House Bill 1013, a state effort to make sure insurers follow federal law requiring that they cover mental health care in the same way they pay for physical health care. (Amy, 12/29)

