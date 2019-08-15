New York Aims To Give Medicaid To Some Inmates Suffering From Substance Abuse Before Jail Release

CMS would have to grant the first-of-a-kind waiver designed to save lives and keep inmates out of ERs soon after release. Other news on Medicaid looks at a failure to follow up on children who receive ADHD drugs.

POLITICO Pro: New York To Ask CMS To Expand Medicaid To Some Inmates

New York will ask the Trump administration to allow inmates with substance abuse diagnoses and certain other conditions to receive Medicaid 30 days before their release from state prisons and county jails, a move that Gov. Andrew Cuomo believes will help keep people from overdosing on the streets and out of emergency rooms. The first-of-its kind Medicaid waiver, now open for public comment, would be limited to inmates who have two or more chronic conditions, a serious mental illness such as schizophrenia or bipolar disorder, HIV/AIDS or an opioid use disorder — criteria that cover almost half the 207,000 inmates released each year, according to state officials. (Goldberg, 8/14)

NPR: Kids On Medicaid Who Start ADHD Drugs Aren't Getting Good Follow-Up Care

Most children enrolled in Medicaid who get a diagnosis of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder don't get timely or appropriate treatment afterward. That's the conclusion of a report published Thursday by a federal watchdog agency, the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector General." Nationwide, there were 500,000 Medicaid-enrolled children newly prescribed an ADHD medication who did not receive any timely follow-up care," says Brian Whitley, a regional inspector general with OIG. The report analyzed Medicaid claims data from 2014 and 2015. (Neighmond, 8/15)

