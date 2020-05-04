New York Funeral Homes Strained By Overwhelming Number Of Bodies; Death Toll In Massachusetts Passes 4,000

Mourning is much harder for the families. Media outlets report on news from New York, Massachusetts, California, Mississippi, Texas, Georgia, Michigan and Iowa.

CNN: New York Coronavirus Crisis: How America's Largest City Is Dealing With Its Dead

In his final moments, Ananda Mooliya reassured his wife and two sons that he was fine, though they could hear his labored breathing from the next room, over the sound of the TV... On the day Mooliya died, there were 799 Covid-19 deaths in the state of New York, a one-day high. To date, the state has recorded more than 24,000 deaths, most of them in New York City. Among the many ways life has changed is how America's largest city deals with its dead. (Sanchez, 5/3)

Boston Globe: Mass. Death Toll From Coronavirus Crosses 4,000; 1,824 New Cases Reported

Massachusetts passed a grim milestone in the COVID-19 crisis on Sunday, as fatalities from the disease passed 4,000 ― highlighting the toll of a disease that has quickly become one of the state’s leading causes of death. The state Department of Public Health reported 158 new deaths from the new coronavirus, bringing the overall toll to 4,004. In all, there were 1,824 new cases across Massachusetts, increasing the total number of cases the state has seen since the start of the outbreak to 68,087. (Rosen, 5/3)

Boston Globe: How Do You Socially Distance On A Beach? Summer Uncertainty On The Cape, Islands

Mary Ann Paquette’s family has been going to the Cape every summer for more than 25 years. The last few seasons, the fear of sharks has kept them out of the water. But this year, the coronavirus pandemic could keep them at home. Paquette, 80, of Paxton, is hopeful that she and her four children, 14 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and extended family will be able to spend a week in early August at the pristine four-bedroom house they’ve rented in East Orleans since 1997. But the virus has her concerned. (Johnston, 5/3)

ABC News: Man Arrested 3 Times In 1 Day Under CA's Coronavirus-Based Zero-Bail Policy

Officers in Los Angeles County arrested and released a suspect three times in one day after he was repeatedly let go based on the zero-bail policy that California has put into effect due to the coronavirus pandemic, police said. The policy is intended to keep the jail population lower due to COVID-19 concerns, officials say. (Deliso, 5/3)

Mississippi Clarion-Ledger: Mississippi High Court Won't Halt Evictions Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Mississippi Supreme Court says no to halting evictions and garnishments during the coronavirus pandemic. In a ruling Thursday, the state high court said it was beyond the court's authority to halt eviction and garnishment judicial proceedings. (Gates, 4/30)

Mississippi Clarion-Ledger: Coronavirus In Mississippi: Coroners Can't Get COVID 19 Testing

As the number of coronavirus deaths in Mississippi continues to grow, coroners across the state warn the number could be far higher, with several in larger counties saying they can't get tests for those who die at home. At least one coroner of a large Mississippi county says he fears that the actual number of coronoavirus deaths could be double what's currently being reported, with another "guaranteeing" that every county has seen a COVID-19 death. (Fowler, 4/30)

Mississippi Clarion-Ledger: Mississippi Coronavirus: Disease Spreads Among Chicken Plant Workers

Mississippi poultry workers say they went weeks without protective measures for coronavirus and saw other employees come to work with symptoms in facilities where social distancing is not possible. Now they are getting sick and spreading the disease to their families. (Zhu and Bologna, 5/1)

The San Francisco Chronicle: SF Could Permanently Lose Half Its Restaurants To Coronavirus Pandemic, Group Says

Half of San Francisco restaurants could close permanently because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to an estimate from the Golden Gate Restaurant Association. Laurie Thomas, the association’s executive director, emphasized that the figure was highly uncertain. “Let’s hope that I’m wrong,” she said, adding that the association is conducting further research to get a clearer picture. (Galbraith, 5/3)

Kaiser Health News: As Lawmakers Reconvene, Not Everyone Agrees On COVID-Only Agenda

California lawmakers return to the Capitol this week to begin what they describe as necessary but painful negotiations to keep the state running and redirect dwindling funds to the costly coronavirus pandemic. Leaders of the state Senate and Assembly have asked them to pursue only COVID-related or “essential” bills. But many legislators say they aren’t letting go of their pre-COVID agendas. They’re pushing ahead with measures to tax soda, ban flavored tobacco products, reform mental health care and expand public insurance to undocumented immigrants age 65 and up, arguing that the virus’s devastating reach underscores just how badly California needs to bolster its public health system. (Young, 5/4)

Dallas Morning News: Dallas County Reports A New Daily High Of 234 Coronavirus Cases; Tarrant County Reports 4 Deaths

Dallas County reported 234 new coronavirus cases Sunday, marking a new single-day high. The county also reported the coronavirus-related death of a Dallas woman in her 70s who had been hospitalized. The new record for cases reported in a single day comes two days after the previous high of 187. So far, there have been 4,133 cases in the county since testing started. (Hoyt and Smith, 5/3)

Dallas Morning News: ‘We’re Trying To Survive’: As Texas Reopens, Dallas Business Owners, Customers Test New Social Rules

North Texans cautiously emerged from their homes Friday, seeking a semblance of normalcy at restaurants, golf courses — even the gun range — as Texas allowed its first wave of businesses to reopen after they were shuttered to slow the spread of the coronavirus. In Dallas, shoppers and diners treaded carefully after more than a month under stay-at-home orders. Business owners and workers saw quiet days for their shops as many people stayed home. Some wondered whether Texas was lifting restrictions too soon. Others reveled in a glimmer of what life looked like before the virus took hold. (5/1)

Atlanta Journal Constitution: Coronavirus In Georgia: Malls Poised To Reopen As Atlantans Hit Parks

Sunbathers on blankets dotted the Piedmont Park meadow Sunday and some state parks were so busy that rangers would only let in one car for each vehicle that left. Outside a Decatur church, worshippers lifted their hands to the azure sky and sang. Bishop James Morton thanked congregants, some seated in their cars, for offerings to keep the church running. (Trubey, Capelouto and Poole, 5/3)

Detroit Free Press: Coronavirus Numbers Continue To Climb With 43,754 Cases, 4,049 Deaths

The state health department reported the lowest number of single-day deaths Sunday since March, with 29 deaths confirmed since Saturday. The statewide death toll is now at 4,049 as of Sunday, according to data from the state health department. The number of Michiganders affected by the novel coronavirus continues to increase, with 43,754 cases reported since the beginning of the outbreak as of Sunday. This is an increase of 547 cases since Saturday. (Marini, 5/3)

Des Moines Register: Twice Denied Hospital Admission, Iowan Dies Of COVID-19

If life were fair, Kyle Brown and Pamela Dennen deserved more time together. The Marshalltown couple had spent years overcoming personal obstacles and the physical distance between them, Dennen told the Des Moines Register. They celebrated three years of marriage in February. About two months later, in mid-April, Brown worked his final shift as a maintenance technician at TPI Composites in Newton. Brown, 54, died 12 days later, on April 29, at a Des Moines hospital from COVID-19 complications. (Cannon, 5/2)

Des Moines Register: Coronavirus: Some Churches Reopen For First Sunday Services Since COVID-19 Reached Iowa

“Let’s all share: What’s been something you’ve missed most since this quarantine started?” Chris Peterson asked a group of 14 people scattered Sunday throughout the pews at Trinity Baptist Church, each sitting a safe distance from the others. Among the answers shouted back to Peterson, 28, the son of Trinity Baptist Pastor Dudley Peterson: going to stores and restaurants, visiting friends and seeing family.“Being in church,” Fran Lehnhoff said. Being back at church Sunday “felt like coming home.” (Opsahl, 5/3)

