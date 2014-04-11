Health Law Coverage Sign-Ups Hit 7.5 Million, Administration Reports

The number rose 400,000 since last week because of updated figures from states and an extension that allowed some to enroll until April 15.

Los Angeles Times: Health Official Says 7.5 Million Americans Now Signed Up For Obamacare

[Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen] Sebelius' announcement marks a 400,000-person uptick since Obama announced last week that 7.1 million Americans had signed up for coverage through marketplaces on the final day of open enrollment. The administration's original tally didn't include Americans who, because of issues signing up, received an extension until April 15 (Rothberg, 4/10).

The Wall Street Journal: Health Insurance Enrollment Has Hit 7.5 Million, Sebelius Says

Mrs. Sebelius provided the new figures in testimony before the Senate Finance Committee about the agency's 2015 budget request. Last week the White House announced that at least 7.1 million Americans signed up for health insurance through the end of March, which is when open enrollment for health plans created by the Affordable Care Act formally ended. The federal government and states running their own health-insurance exchanges are continuing to complete enrollments for people who started their insurance applications on or before March 31 (Corbett Dooren, 4/10).

Politico: Kathleen Sebelius: 7.5 Million Signed Up In Obamacare Exchanges

Questions remain about how many people who sought coverage in the exchanges were previously uninsured,and how many had their old coverage cancelled because it didn’t meet Affordable Care Act requirements. Sebelius said she didn’t have clear numbers on either of those points. "I do not have data to give you right now in terms of who exactly was previously uninsured," she said in response to a question. She said the agency is collecting that data from insurers and will share it at a future date (Haberkorn, 4/10).

