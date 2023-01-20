Newly Identified Gonorrhea Strains Show Signs Of Antibiotic Resistance
The CDC is investigating with public health officials in Massachusetts where the strains were identified in 2 patients. Both were cured with the standard antibiotic but genetic profiling prompted a warning that the bacteria “is becoming less responsive to a limited arsenal of antibiotics.”
The Boston Globe:
Massachusetts Detects Troubling New Strain Of Gonorrhea
Massachusetts health officials have detected a strain of gonorrhea, never before seen in the United States, that shows signs of resistance to every recommended treatment for the disease. The bacteria were found in two Massachusetts residents, both of whom were cured with standard treatment. (Freyer, 1/19)
CBS News:
U.S. Investigating First Cases Of "Concerning" New Drug-Resistant Gonorrhea Strain
Investigators are now working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to test other samples collected from gonorrhea cases in the state. Massachusetts is also conducting contact tracing to find out if the drug-resistant strain has spread to others. "The discovery of this strain of gonorrhea is a serious public health concern which DPH, the CDC, and other health departments have been vigilant about detecting," Margret Cooke, head of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, said Thursday in a statement. (Tin, 1/19)
The CDC reports two more deaths from mpox —
CIDRAP:
Global Mpox Cases Rise Slightly, With More Deaths Reported
In its latest situation report on mpox today, the World Health Organization (WHO) said cases since its last update on Jan 5 have risen 1%, and, of 11 countries reporting increases, the largest was in Mexico. ... Meanwhile, other health groups also posted mpox updates. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) yesterday reported 46 more cases over the past week, along with 2 more deaths, raising the nation's total to 30,026 cases, 23 of them fatal. (Schnirring, 1/19)
In related news —
Axios:
The Struggle To Contain The Global Threat Of Superbugs
Antibiotic-resistant superbugs are killing more people each year than HIV and malaria, but progress against them worldwide has largely stalled in the wake of the pandemic. As COVID-19 made crystal clear, disease doesn't recognize borders, and one country's problem can quickly become a global threat. (Reed, 1/19)
The New York Times:
How Bad Is It To Share Lip Products?
In the flurry of eye-catching details pouring in from Prince Harry’s new memoir, “Spare,” some readers have fixed their attention on one topic: the sharing of lip gloss. According to the book, when Meghan asked Kate, the Princess of Wales, if she could borrow some lip gloss, Kate was taken aback but reluctantly agreed. ... Although respiratory viruses can linger on objects, there’s not a huge risk of transmitting the flu or Covid-19 from sharing something like lip gloss, although transmission is still possible, said Dr. Tina Bhutani, a dermatologist at the University of California, San Francisco. (Blum, 1/12)