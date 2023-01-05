NFL Player’s Heart Incident Prompts Calls For More To Learn CPR
News outlets cover calls from doctors for more members of the public to learn lifesaving CPR techniques in the wake of Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest during a game Monday night. Hamlin is reportedly showing some signs of improvement, but remains in critical condition.
NBC News:
Doctors Call On More People To Learn CPR After Damar Hamlin's Cardiac Arrest
Doctors are calling on the public to familiarize themselves with lifesaving CPR techniques after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a football game Monday night in Cincinnati. (Bendix, Martin and Lewis, 1/4)
ABC News:
Difference Between Cardiac Arrest And Heart Attack After Damar Hamlin's Collapse
"This differentiation between cardiac arrest and heart attack is really important because they are two things that can both occur in the same person or be completely separate," Dr. Deepak Bhatt, an expert in cardiovascular medicine and director of Mount Sinai Heart in New York City, told ABC News. (Kekatos, 1/3)
Los Angeles Times:
Want To Learn CPR? Here's Where To Find Classes
Dr. Mariell Jessup, chief science and medical officer of the American Heart Assn., said she couldn’t say for sure what caused Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s heart to stop during an NFL game Monday night. But she was sure of one thing: “Everyone needs to know how to do CPR.” (Healey, 1/4)
Meanwhile, Damar Hamlin's health is showing some signs of progress —
The Washington Post:
Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Shows Improvement; NFL Mulls Scheduling Options
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin demonstrated signs of improvement following the injury that led to him suffering cardiac arrest on the field during a game, the team announced Wednesday, although he remained listed in critical condition in the intensive care unit of a Cincinnati hospital. (Maske, 1/4)