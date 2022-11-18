No Link Found Between Shingles And Covid Vaccine In Larger Study
The findings of a trial involving more than 2 million people in the U.S. disputed smaller studies that reported a possible connection. Separately, more research is urged on the covid vaccine's impact on menstrual cycles.
MedPage Today:
Large U.S. Study Finds No Link Between COVID Vaccine And Shingles
No association was detected between COVID-19 vaccination and herpes zoster infection in a database study involving more than 2 million individuals in the U.S. ... Shingles following COVID-19 vaccination became a worry after some previous studies reported an elevated risk. (Hein, 11/16)
NBC News:
Vaccine Trials Should Monitor Menstrual Changes, Researchers Say
Although they made up around half the participants in Covid vaccine trials, women were not asked about any menstrual changes as part of that process. Since then, several studies have revealed that Covid vaccines can indeed induce short-term changes in menstrual cycles. (Bendix, 11/17)
CIDRAP:
Study: Severe COVID Less Likely In Kids Of Vaccinated Parents
"The association between parent vaccination and reduced risk of admission for SARS-CoV-2 in children younger than 5 years suggests that parents played a major role in transmitting SARS-CoV-2 to their young children during both waves, but the association between protection and vaccination seemed lower in the Omicron vs Delta period," the study authors wrote. "The Omicron variant has been shown to be more transmissible, and the vaccine effectiveness against infection seems lower." (11/17)
AP:
Indian Health Service Steps Up COVID, Other Vaccine Push
The Indian Health Service announced Thursday that all tribal members covered by the federal agency will be offered a vaccine at every appointment when appropriate, under a new vaccine strategy. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, American Indians and Alaska Natives have had some of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates across the country. (11/17)
In related news about mRNA technology —
Stat:
MRNA Drugs With A ‘Copy Machine’ Could Lead To Safer Therapies
Remember that messenger-RNA-based Covid-19 vaccine you got? Just a few days later, the teeny molecular messengers contained in the shot were already gone. Despite scientists’ best attempts to bolster mRNA and improve its stability, these molecules are ephemeral. (Wosen, 11/18)