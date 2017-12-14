Nominee For EPA Chemical Safety Position Bows Out After Criticism Over Ties To Industry

Michael Dourson's consultant group produced research for chemical companies that consistently showed little or no human health risks from their products. Critics were worried that if he was confirmed, he would be in the position to oversee the review of chemicals produced by companies he once represented.

The Washington Post: Facing Senate Rejection, Controversial Pick To Head EPA Chemical Office Bows Out

Michael Dourson, whose nomination to become the Environmental Protection Agency’s top chemical safety official drew widespread criticism, withdrew from consideration Wednesday after it became clear the Senate probably would not confirm him. Dourson’s decision, which was confirmed by two senior administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters, prevents him from likely becoming the first Trump nominee rejected by the Senate. (Dennis and Eilperin, 12/13)

The Associated Press: EPA Chemical Safety Nominee Drops Out Amid Strong Opposition

North Carolina’s two Republican senators, Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, said last month they would vote against Dourson’s nomination after The Associated Press and other media outlets detailed his past work as a toxicologist hired to defend major chemical companies. The Senate’s 48 Democrats were united in opposition, meaning only one more GOP defection would be needed to defeat Dourson’s nomination. In his letter asking the president to withdraw his name from consideration, which was obtained by the AP, Dourson said his stepping aside “avoids unnecessarily politicizing the important environmental protection goals of Administrator Pruitt.” (Biesecker and Colvin, 12/13)

