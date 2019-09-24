North Carolina Sees 20% Jump In Foster Care Needs As Opioid Epidemic Devastates Families

“The numbers are staying high because of substance abuse or opioid abuse,” said Ken Maxwell, director of a foster care and adoption placement agency. But officials say poverty and mental health issues are also to blame. Outlets from Missouri and Massachusetts also report on the epidemic.

North Carolina Health News: NC Foster Care Numbers Up Related To Opioids

As of mid-summer, there were 11,700 children and teens younger than 20 in the foster care system. According to the N.C Department of Health and Human Services, that’s a 20 percent jump from just five years ago. Some of those children are in family foster homes such as [Lisa] Link’s. Other children stay with non-parental relatives as part of the state’s focus on kinship care to lessen the trauma experienced by children entering the system. (Ovaska-Few, 9/24)

KCUR: Missourians On Medicare Use More Opioids Than The National Average

One out of three Missouri participants in Medicare’s prescription drug program were prescribed opioids last year, more than the national rate of 29%, according to a newly released government report. About 973,000 Missourians were enrolled in Medicare Part D and 321,000 of them received opioids, the report by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ inspector general finds. (Margolies, 9/23)

WBUR: Walking The South End With A Mass. Lawmaker Proposing New Laws To Combat The Opioid Crisis

About two months after Boston police arrested dozens of people in "Operation Clean Sweep," state lawmakers will consider legislation to address some of the issues that prompted the police action. The sweep occurred in an area of Boston's South End where there are many services for addiction treatment and the homeless. (Becker, 9/24)

Meanwhile, in other news —

NPR: For Chronic Pain, Off-Label Naltrexone In Low Doses Seems To Help

Naltrexone, commonly used for opioid and alcohol use disorders, may also help patients with chronic pain — when prescribed in microdoses. But few doctors or patients seem to know about it. (Smith, 9/23)

