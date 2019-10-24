Politico takes a look at how health leaders in North Carolina, with bipartisan buy-in, are improving how health care is delivered and addressing the underlying social and economic drivers of poor health and high costs.

Politico: Why North Carolina Might Be The Most Innovative Health Care State In America

Two top Obamacare officials spent years in their Washington offices, right next door for a time, thinking about how to fix health care. Then both came to North Carolina, determined to put their ideas to the test in the real world. One runs the state Health and Human Services Department, including Medicaid. The other led the state’s dominant private insurer. Combined, they cover well over 6 million people, more than half the state. Together, they made North Carolina arguably the most innovative state in the country when it comes to improving how health care is delivered and addressing the underlying social and economic drivers, like homelessness, of poor health and high costs. (Kenen, 10/24)