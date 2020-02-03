Number Of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In U.S. Climbs To 11 As Other Possible Patients Await Test Results

Health officials in Northern California announced Sunday that three more people have been infected in the state. Media outlets take a look at how states are responding to the outbreak and possible cases within their borders.

CNN: US Coronavirus: There Are Now 11 Confirmed Cases

Health officials Sunday announced three more cases of the coronavirus in California, bringing the state's total to six and the country's total to 11 cases. Late Sunday, a San Benito County official said a man who had recently traveled back from Wuhan, China, and his wife were confirmed to have the virus and isolating themselves in their home. The man arrived at San Francisco International Airport on January 24 and was screened and found to be healthy and asymptomatic, Dr. Martin Fenstersheib, interim health officer for the county, said in a news conference. The next day, the man developed symptoms including a cough and low-grade fever, Fenstersheib said. A few days later, his wife began showing symptoms as well. (Maxouris, 2/3)

Los Angeles Times: Three New Coronavirus Patients Confirmed In Northern California, Bringing Total To Six Statewide

Health officials in Northern California announced Sunday that three more people have been infected with the new strain of coronavirus, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the nation to 11, with more than half of those in the state. In San Benito County, health officials said that the two patients there were a married couple and that the husband had recently returned from Wuhan, China — the epicenter of the outbreak that has killed more than 350 people in the country. (Elmahrek and Hamilton, 2/2)

KQED: 11th U.S. Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Northern California

Officials have confirmed that a central California couple has been sickened with a new virus after the husband traveled to the Chinese city at the center of the outbreak, bringing the number of U.S. cases to 11. The couple, both 57 years old, have not left their home since the husband returned from China, according to a Sunday announcement from San Benito County Health and Human Services. This included a case of person-to-person transmission, officials said. (2/2)

KQED: S.F. Lunar New Year Attendees Only Mildly Concerned About Coronavirus

After the first case of novel coronavirus in the Bay Area was reported on Friday, some Lunar New Year celebrations in the region were canceled or postponed. But not San Francisco's second annual Ocean Avenue celebration, which took place on Saturday. We spoke with some of its attendees to see how they felt about the global outbreak of the virus. (Chang, 2/2)

The Wall Street Journal: New York City Investigating Three Possible Cases Of Coronavirus

New York City officials are awaiting test results on three suspected cases of coronavirus and preparing for the possibility of quarantining visitors traveling from China and arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport. Health officials said Saturday they were investigating the first possible case of the deadly virus in the city. (West, 2/2)

Cincinnati Enquirer: Coronavirus Overshadows A Rough Ohio Flu Season Hitting A Peak

Though the novel coronavirus from China has dominated January health headlines, the Cincinnati region and the nation are sniffling, sneezing and coughing their way through a bruising season of influenza. Not as serious as two years ago, when the United States endured an epidemic, the flu appears to be reaching its seasonal peak at slightly higher levels than the five-year average. In Ohio and Kentucky, the flu is listed as “widespread,” the broadest geographic measure of the illness. (Saker, 1/31)

Kansas City Star: Kansas Patient Tests Negative For Coronavirus, Officials Say

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says a person in Lawrence who was being tested for the novel coronavirus is not infected with it. The state health department made the announcement Saturday, days after it had reported that he was being investigated for possible exposure to the virus. (Schwers, 2/1)

The Washington Post: Dulles Is Among Airports At Which All China Flights Will Arrive, DHS Says

Virginia’s Dulles International Airport was named by the federal government Sunday as one of the 11 airports through which all flights from China and passengers who have been in China recently will be routed. The measure is part of what the Department of Homeland Security said is a plan to protect Americans against the coronavirus that originated in China. (Weil, 2/3)

The Associated Press: Coronavirus Preparation Underway At Maryland’s Johns Hopkins

Behind the passcode-protected doors of the Biocontainment Unit on the eighth floor of Johns Hopkins Hospital, the hallway and rooms are empty except for three nurses holding protective gear they just removed according to a strict protocol. Medical staff has been training here nonstop since the unit was created in response to the 2014 Ebola outbreak and are ready to care for seriously ill patients from the coronavirus. (Cohn and Bowie, 2/1)

Boston Globe: Massachusetts Reports First Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus

Massachusetts health officials Saturday announced the state’s first confirmed case of the new coronavirus, in a Boston resident who had recently returned from Wuhan City, the epicenter of the respiratory illness raging across China and spreading to other countries. Health officials said the patient, a man in his 20s, is a student at the University of Massachusetts Boston who landed at Logan International Airport on Tuesday, the day before active screening for coronavirus started at the airport. (Freyer, 2/1)

WBUR: Boston Man Has Coronavirus, Mass. Health Officials Confirm

The first case of the coronavirus in Mass. has been confirmed by state health officials. The patient, a man in his 20s, recently returned to Boston from Wuhan, China, according to state health officials. (Wertheim, 2/1)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Trump, Georgia Companies Respond To Growing Coronavirus Outbreak

Sandy Springs-based UPS is airlifting supplies of respirator masks and protective gear to China for use by health-care workers. The shipping giant said its UPS Foundation is working with two Georgia nonprofits — MAP International and MedShare — and providing free transport of the equipment. (Oliviero, 1/31)

San Francisco Chronicle: Travis Air Force Base In Fairfield To House About 250 Coronavirus Evacuees

Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield is one of four military bases chosen to house travelers returning from overseas and being monitored for the new coronavirus that has sickened 11 Americans and more than 17,000 in China, where it originated. The base’s main lodging facility will house about 250 travelers through February if needed, said Capt. Amanda Farr, a spokeswoman for the base. (Serrano, 2/2)

