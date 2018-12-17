Number Of People Getting Flu Vaccines Increased This Fall, Possibly Because Last Year’s Strain Was So Dangerous

Although the CDC can't say what's causing the trend, researchers note it could be due to memories of last winter's high death toll.

Stat: Flu Vaccinations Rise Sharply In Both Children And Adults

Last winter’s dreadful flu season may have had a silver lining: Flu vaccine uptake rose sharply this fall in both children and adults, according to newly released data. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday that the number of children and teens vaccinated as of mid-November was up nearly 7 percentage points over last year at that time and coverage among adults was up 6.4 percentage points. (Branswell, 12 /14)

The Washington Post: Flu Shot Choices Explained

My kids and I tried something different for our flu shots this year. Instead of making separate visits to my doctor and their pediatrician, we all went to the same place: our local Target, where the in-store clinic offered us each a $5 gift card for getting vaccinated. The visit was convenient: We walked right in without an appointment on a Saturday morning. For the first time, my ­5-year old didn’t scream as the needle went in. And the boys were thrilled to shop for new toys after their shots. (Sohn, 12/15)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription