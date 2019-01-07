Nursing Facility Faces Scrutiny After Woman In Vegetative State For More Than A Decade Gives Birth

A Phoenix Police Department spokesman, Sgt. Tommy Thompson, said only that the “the matter is under investigation.” He declined to confirm whether the case involved a sexual assault against the patient at the Hacienda HealthCare facility. The Arizona Department of Health Services is also looking into institution.

Arizona Republic: Authorities Investigate Possible Sex Abuse At Phoenix Nursing Facility

Hacienda HealthCare in Phoenix is under heightened security after a patient with intellectual disabilities reportedly became pregnant and gave birth Dec. 29. Azfamily.com on Thursday reported that a woman who was left in a vegetative state after a near-drowning more than 10 years ago became pregnant while she was a patient at Hacienda HealthCare in south Phoenix. (Pitzi and Innes, 1/4)

The New York Times: Police Investigate Sexual Assault Allegations After Woman In Vegetative State Gives Birth

A spokeswoman at the Arizona Department of Health Services said that the agency was aware of the allegations and had sent inspectors to check on patients at the institution, which is about seven miles south of downtown Phoenix. The facility is part of Hacienda HealthCare, which its website describes as an organization for some Phoenix-based health care programs and services. “During this time, the agency has required heightened safety measures be implemented at the facility, including increased staff presence during patient interactions; increased monitoring of the patient care areas; and increased security measures with respect to visitors at the facility,” the spokeswoman, Melissa Blasius-Nuanez, said on Friday. (Haag, 1/4)

The Associated Press: Woman In Vegetative State For Decade Reportedly Gives Birth

According to some reports, the woman was a victim of a near-drowning more than 10 years ago. Her identity hasn't been reported, and it's not known if she has family or a guardian. Sources quoted in the reports said the woman was heard to be moaning and that the baby's head was starting to emerge when a nurse came in. (1/5)

The Washington Post: Hacienda HealthCare Assault: Woman In Vegetative State Gives Birth

The birth — and the sexual assault of a vulnerable individual that must have preceded it — has cast a harsh glare on conditions at a nonprofit organization that bills itself as a leading provider of health care for Phoenix’s medically fragile. (Wootson, 1/6)

The Hill: Police Investigating Alleged Sexual Assault After Woman In Coma For 14 Years Gives Birth: Report

Police in Phoenix, Ariz., are investigating after a woman in a coma for more than 14 years gave birth at a nursing facility. A local CBS News affiliate, Arizona's Family, first reported the incident Thursday. According to their report, the victim, who remains unnamed, gave birth to a healthy baby boy on Dec. 29. A whistleblower, who remains anonymous, told the CBS News affiliate that none of the staff knew she was pregnant. (Seipel, 1/4)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription