Nursing Home Staff Did Everything Possible To Help Patients After Hurricane, Facility Tells Congress

The letter from Florida's Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, which is tied to several deaths following Hurricane Irma, says that staff followed proper procedure in handling the crisis, but that they couldn't overcome the lack of power.

The Associated Press: Nursing Home Tells Congress Irma Deaths Not Staff's Fault

A Florida nursing home under investigation for the deaths of 13 patients after Hurricane Irma says in a letter to Congress that staff members did everything possible but couldn't overcome a lack of power to the central air conditioner. In a letter released Monday, Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills attorney Geoffrey D. Smith told the House Energy and Commerce Committee that employees followed proper procedures between the air conditioner losing power on Sept. 10 and when the deaths began Sept. 13. The committee is investigating the deaths as are local police detectives and the state. (11/20)

In other nursing home news —

San Jose Mercury News: Nursing Home Residents Have Little Access To Palliative Care, Study Says

In a survey of 228 residents in three northern California nursing homes between January and May 2015, UCSF researchers found that 157 patients (68.8 percent) were eligible for specialized medical care that focuses on improving quality of life for patients with serious illness, known as palliative care. (Seipel, 11/20)

Iowa Public Radio: Reynolds on Eliminating On-Site Nursing Home Visits: “Change Is Hard”

Deep cuts to the Iowa Department on Aging has led the Long-Term Care Ombudsman to use electronic communication instead of onsite visits to advocate for patients and respond to complaints of abuse or neglect. (Russell, 11/20)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription