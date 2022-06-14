NY Law Shields Abortion Providers Serving Out-Of-State Residents

Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, signed a law that protects medical professionals who provide abortion from arrest, extradition, and legal proceedings in other states that might outlaw abortion by forbidding New York state and local courts and law enforcement agencies from cooperating in most scenarios.

AP: New York State To Protect Abortion Providers Under New Laws

New York has expanded legal protections for people seeking and providing abortions in the state under legislation signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday. The Democratic governor pushed for the laws in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court potentially overruling its 1973 Roe v. Wade’s decision, which established a constitutional right to abortion. A ruling that could weaken or end abortion protections is expected as early as this week, and abortion providers are worried New York will see a surge in out-of-state residents. (Villeneuve, 6/14)

The Hill: Harris To Convene Privacy Experts To Talk Stakes Of Roe V. Wade

Vice President Harris is slated to meet with privacy, constitutional law, and technology experts to discuss what is at stake if the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion ruling is overturned by the Supreme Court. A White House official said the discussion on Tuesday will focus on real-world implications should the landmark ruling be overturned, touching on topics such as privacy, contraception, and in vitro fertilization. (Oshin, 6/13)

The New York Times: Battles Over Birth Control In Missouri Foreshadow A Post-Roe World

For more than half a century, Tri-Rivers Family Planning has operated on a shoestring budget, providing contraceptives, pregnancy testing, treatment for sexually transmitted diseases and other reproductive health care to a mostly low-income and female clientele in the Ozark Mountains. The clinic has never performed abortions. But with the Supreme Court widely expected to revoke the constitutional right to abortion that it established in Roe v. Wade, its work has never been more essential — and its nurse practitioners and patients have never felt more threatened. (Stolberg, 6/13)

Bloomberg: If Roe V. Wade Is Overturned, Texas Abortion Ban Is New Reality For US

The 24 hours after Belle found out she was unexpectedly pregnant were a blur of phone calls, highways and panic. Her home state of Texas had recently outlawed the right to an abortion after around six weeks, leaving her just days to secure a procedure in a region where there’s a dearth of clinics. Belle and her husband didn’t want to risk her health with a pregnancy — she is diabetic — nor the economic stability they had worked so hard to build. So they raced to meet the new legal deadline, dialing clinics in-and-out of state, cashing in their savings, and driving through the night to get a scarce appointment on Christmas Day. (Dmitrieva and Butler, 6/14)

AP: Yelp CEO Says Abortion Rights Stand Is A Risk Worth Taking

Many major companies have chosen to stay quiet on the abortion debate, but Yelp and its CEO Jeremy Stoppelman have chosen a different path. The San Francisco-based online reviews site is among the handful of companies covering travel costs for employees and their dependents who must travel out of state to obtain an abortion, a thorny topic that’s poised to become the chatter of many boardrooms if the Supreme Court overturns the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. If Roe falls, roughly half of U.S. states are expected to ban or put greater restrictions on abortion. (Hadero, 6/13)

In related news about the Supreme Court —

The Hill: House To Vote On Security Bill For Supreme Court Family Members

The House is scheduled to vote on a bill Tuesday that seeks to expand security protections for family members of Supreme Court justices. The bill, dubbed the Supreme Court Police Parity Act, passed in the Senate by unanimous consent last month, which required that all 100 senators sign off on the measure in order for it to clear without holding a formal vote. (Schnell, 6/13)

The Washington Post: Nicholas Roske Texted His Sister Outside Justice Brett Kavanaugh's House

Just what prompted Nicholas Roske to go from an alleged plot to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh to calling 911 and surrendering near the justice’s home is of great interest to investigators continuing to probe the alarming incident from last week. Court records say that after Roske flew in from California and got out of a taxi near the conservative justice’s home in Chevy Chase, Md., just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, he saw two deputy U.S. marshals standing outside their vehicle and he walked away. But another factor may also have played an important role. (Morse, 6/13)

In global abortion news —

The Washington Post: Abortion In Japan Is Legal, But Most Women Need Their Husband’s Consent

With the U.S. Supreme Court poised to overturn a 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide, there is a global spotlight on reproductive care — including in Japan, which has some of the tightest restrictions on abortion among wealthy nations. Japan is one of 11 countries — and the only one of the Group of Seven largest economies — that mandate women to get their spouse’s consent to obtain an abortion, with very few exceptions, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights, an international organization. In practice, advocates say, the requirement often applies to unmarried women, too. (Ye Hee Lee and Inuma, 6/14)

