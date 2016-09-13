Ohio AG Continues Fight To Close Toledo’s Last Remaining Abortion Clinic

The Sixth District Court of Appeals ruled that the state law requiring a written transfer agreement with local hospitals created an undue burden on a woman's right to have access to an abortion. But Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine says he will take the battle to the Ohio Supreme Court.

Columbus Dispatch: State Fights To Close Toledo Abortion Clinic

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine Monday appealed a ruling allowing Toledo’s last abortion clinic to remain open. DeWine asked the Ohio Supreme Court to reverse a July decision by the Sixth District Court of Appeals in Lucas County to uphold a ruling by the Lucas County Common Pleas Court that Capital Care Network could keep its doors open. The Ohio Department of Health ordered the clinic to close because it did not have a transfer agreement with a nearby hospital to provide care to patients in case of emergency. (Candisky, 9/12)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Ohio To Fight Ruling That State Abortion Regulation Is Unconstitutional

The state will fight an appellate court ruling that regulations governing an abortion clinic, and the way Ohio enacted them, are unconstitutional. The Ohio Department of Health, represented by lawyers in Attorney General Mike DeWine's office, filed notice Monday with the Ohio Supreme Court that it would appeal the case, a lawsuit by Capital Care Network. Capital Care, which operates a clinic in Toledo, already has won judgments in Lucas County Common Pleas Court and Ohio's 6th District Court of Appeals. (Higgs, 9/12)

