Ohio Governor Lays Out Gun Violence Plan That Includes ‘Red Flag’ Laws, Background Checks, Monitoring Social Media

Following the shooting in Dayton, Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine faces demands that he "do something" from grief-stricken Ohioans. DeWine on Tuesday announced that he would push for measures that he thinks can pass the Republican-controlled state legislature, which has a history of knocking down similar efforts.

The Wall Street Journal: Ohio Governor Proposes Gun Reform Package

In a press conference Tuesday at the state capitol, Mr. DeWine, a Republican, introduced more than a dozen proposals addressing gun violence and mental-health issues as the nation grapples with the aftermath of two back-to-back mass shootings in Ohio and Texas that killed 31 people in total. Along with background checks on nearly all firearm sales, Mr. DeWine proposed court-ordered firearm removal from potentially dangerous individuals and increased penalties for gun-related felonies and illegal firearm purchases. He also proposed more mental-health resources for school districts and plans to expand an existing school-safety tip line to report risks of violence. His package also includes plans for Ohio’s department of public safety to monitor potential threats on social media. (Calfas, 8/6)

Dayton Daily News: Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Proposes Changes To Target Gun Violence

DeWine called for stronger background checks across Ohio. He said checks should be performed for any gun purchase in the state, with the exception of gifts for a family member and other instances which he did not detail. DeWine also wants to strengthen “soft targets” like the Oregon District, houses of worship and nonprofits. The operating budget provides nearly $9 million to help “harden” those soft targets. (Filby and Kreemer, 8/6)

The Hill: Ohio's Republican Governor Pushes For Background Check Laws After Mass Shooting

“We can come together to do these things to save lives,” DeWine said. He also said during the press conference that he spoke with lawmakers and thinks his proposals can pass. (Frazin, 8/6)

The Associated Press: Ohio Republicans Again Faced With Calls To Enact Gun Reforms

Yet members of DeWine's own party have repeatedly blocked gun-control measures in the Legislature, leaving the fate of his proposals uncertain. Even the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history and the school massacre in Parkland, Florida, could not move Ohio Republicans to act on most elements of a gun-control package proposed last year by then-Gov. John Kasich, also a Republican. Republican lawmakers sought to expand gun-owner protections in a bill Kasich ultimately vetoed. (Carr Smyth, 8/6)

NPR: Ohio Governor Proposes New Gun Control Laws, Marking Shift From Past GOP Leadership

Since 2011, Republicans have controlled the Ohio House, Ohio Senate and Ohio governor's office, with little to no interest in passing strong gun regulations. The exception is former Gov. John Kasich's late-term change of heart to pass gun regulations during his last year in office. This has been met with great frustration by State Sen. Cecil Thomas, D-Cincinnati, and other Democrats who have spent years introducing bills that reflect what DeWine is calling for now. "Republicans [need] to step up; they've got to do some self-evaluation of their values. You know people are dying, people are suffering from all of this," says Thomas. (Chow, 8/6)

Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio Shooting: Gov. DeWine Pitches 'Red Flag' Law, Background Checks

DeWine's variation on the idea was crafted to satisfy concerns from gun-rights advocates: guns could not be removed before a court "safety protection order" is granted, which must happen within three days of the initial complaint. The National Rifle Association has supported emergency risk protection orders – if they protect gun owners' due process rights not to have their property seized without a valid legal reason. DeWine also wants background checks on all gun sales, except sales between family members and a few other scenarios. That wouldn't be new ground for DeWine, who voted for background checks on all sales at gun shows while in Congress. (Balmert, 8/6)

Columbus Dispatch: Here Is DeWine's Multi-Pronged Plan To Address Gun Violence

The 16 actions outlined Tuesday by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine as part of his proposal to address gun violence. (Ludlow, 8/6)

Meanwhile, in other states —

Tampa Bay Times: ’Nothing’s Off The Table,’ Florida Senator Says On Potential Gun Reforms

The Florida state senator tasked with responding to the latest spate of mass shootings said Tuesday that “nothing’s off the table” for the upcoming legislative session. That means mental health. White nationalism. And, yes, guns. (Mower, 8/6)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Republicans Show No Signs Of Tackling Gun Violence After Massacres In Texas And Ohio

For the second day in a row, Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature offered no plans to prevent mass shootings. They agreed to meet with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on the issue next week but made clear they remain cool to popular proposals on guns that they have long rejected. (Marley, 8/6)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription