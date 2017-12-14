Ohio Governor Likely To Sign Bill Banning Down Syndrome Abortions Following Passage In Legislature

A similar measure in Indiana has been blocked by a federal judge, who ruled the state has no authority to limit a woman's reasons for ending a pregnancy. Outlets report on abortion news from Pennsylvania and Arkansas, as well.

The Associated Press: Bill Banning Down Syndrome Abortions Heads To Ohio Governor

In one of their last acts of the year, Ohio lawmakers moved Wednesday to ban abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome and sent the measure to Republican Gov. John Kasich, who is likely to sign it. Two states, Indiana and North Dakota, already have passed laws like the one that Ohio is advancing, touching off an emotional debate over women's rights, parental love and the relationship between doctor and patient. (12/13)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Ohio Senate Sends Down Syndrome Abortion Ban To Gov. John Kasich

The Ohio Senate on Wednesday gave final approval to House Bill 214 in a 20-12 vote. The bill was passed by the House in November. Three Republicans, including Gayle Manning of North Ridgeville and Matt Dolan of Chagrin Falls, voted with Democrats against the bill. Kasich, who has signed 18 abortion restrictions into law since 2011, told cleveland.com last month he generally supported the idea but wanted to see the legislation before deciding how to act. (Borchardt, 12/13)

The Hill: Pa. Gov Says He'll Veto 20-Week Abortion Ban Passed By Legislature

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) vowed to veto a bill passed by the state's legislature that would ban abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. "This bill is an attack on women, and it should never have reached my desk," Wolf tweeted Wednesday. "I will veto it, because all Pennsylvania women deserve to make their own health care decisions." (Hellmann, 12/13)

The Associated Press: Arkansas Abortion Facilities Threatened With Suspension

Two Arkansas abortion facilities were threatened with suspension — one for not listing the Red Cross on its emergency number list and another for using cloth booties on an exam table — under a new law that the abortion providers are challenging in federal court, according to documents released Wednesday. The state Department of Health issued notices of suspension to Planned Parenthood’s Fayetteville facility and to Little Rock Family Planning Services last week following their annual inspections, according to documents filed by the providers in federal court. The providers are challenging a law enacted this year requiring Arkansas to suspend or revoke abortion clinics’ licenses for violating any rule or law. (Demillo, 12/13)

