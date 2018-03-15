Ohio Law Banning Down Syndrome Abortions Blocked From Taking Effect

Judge Timothy Black said it was "highly likely" opponents of the measure would succeed in arguing the law is unconstitutional. Also, state lawmakers in Iowa are reconsidering banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

The Associated Press: Judge Blocks Ohio Ban On Abortions Due To Down Syndrome

A state law that prohibits doctors from performing abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome was placed on hold by a federal judge on Wednesday. Judge Timothy Black said the law's opponents are "highly likely" to succeed in arguing the law is unconstitutional because "federal law is crystal clear" that a state can't limit a woman's right to terminate a pregnancy before viability. His ruling means the law won't take effect next week, as scheduled, while the litigation proceeds. (3/14)

Columbus Dispatch: Court Blocks Ohio's Down Syndrome Abortion Ban

“Federal law is crystal clear,” Judge Timothy S. Black of the U.S. District Court for Southern Ohio wrote in a 22-page order granting a preliminary injunction against the state. “A state may not prohibit any woman from making the ultimate decision to terminate her pregnancy before viability ... here, Ohio’s new law wrongfully does just that: it violates the right to privacy of every woman in Ohio and is unconstitutional on its face.” (Candisky, 3/14)

Iowa Public Radio: House Republicans Revive Legislation To Ban Abortions After Fetal Heartbeat Detected

Iowa House Republicans are reviving a proposed ban on abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, by adding it as an amendment to another bill that would ban the sale and use of fetal tissue in Iowa. At a subcommittee meeting convened Wednesday to consider the fetal tissue bill, conversation turned mostly to the amendment. (Sostaric, 3/14)

