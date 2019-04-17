Ohio Weighs Pros, Cons Of Expanding Hospital Oversight After Patient Overdose Deaths

Ohio, the only state that doesn't license all hospitals, is examining more regulation after two hospitals lacked policies to prevent staff members from accessing and administering fatal amounts of painkillers. News on hospitals comes from Kansas, Missouri and Massachusetts, as well.

Columbus Dispatch: Ohio May Increase Hospital Oversight After Mount Carmel Patient Deaths

Ohio is the only state that doesn’t license its hospitals, prompting the Ohio Nurses Association and some lawmakers to call for increased regulation. However, others say there’s already enough state oversight and warn that adding more could take away from patient care. (Viviano, 4/17)

Kansas City Star: KU Hospital Among Top-Ranked, Olathe At Bottom Of Ratings

The University of Kansas Hospital, the biggest in the Kansas City area, got a five-star rating from the federal government for the first time. But in another first, Olathe Medical Center dropped to only one star. The annual Medicare “Hospital Compare” star ratings have been controversial since they began in 2016, and KU officials have been among those criticizing their accuracy in the past. (Marso, 4/16)

KCUR: Trustees Of Putnam County Hospital Accuse Its Former Owners Of ‘Overarching Conspiracy’

A legal tug-of-war that’s engulfed the Missouri state auditor and tiny Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville, Missouri, appeared to have ended yesterday but may drag on a bit longer. On Monday, a judge dismissed part of a lawsuit filed by the hospital's former owners, David Byrns and Jorge Perez, Florida residents who ran a company called Hospital Partners Inc. They were seeking damages against the hospital's trustees and Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway, whose scathing 2017 audit questioned the legality of a $90 million billing arrangement Hospital Partners had set up at the 15-bed hospital. (Margolies, 4/16)

Chicago Tribune: In Rebuke, Judge Orders Westlake Hospital To Bring Back Obstetrics And Intensive Care Services

Westlake Hospital must restore many of its services, for at least a few weeks, after a Cook County Circuit Court judge held the hospital’s owner in contempt of court Tuesday. The hospital’s owner, Pipeline Health, had suspended many of the hospital’s services last week, saying staffing had dropped to unsafe levels. The Village of Melrose Park, however, sought and won a temporary restraining order April 9 to stop Pipeline from further winding down the hospital’s operations. (Schencker, 4/16)

WBUR: The Problem With Fragmented Medical Records: I Can't Treat My Patients

Although a universal electronic medical record remains a distant dream in the USA, several states have introduced health information exchanges, or HIEs, to decrease duplication of care and decrease delays. Indeed, a University of Michigan study showed that implementation of HIEs — medical exchanges between unaffiliated hospitals and other medical organizations -- halved redundant CAT scans, ultrasounds and X-rays. (Sinha, 4/17)

