Older People Refusing To Take COVID Precautions, ‘Troubling’ Study Finds
Many seniors are having difficulty adjusting to their "new normal." Meanwhile, some adults have moved to a new home to reduce their risk of catching the coronavirus or to be closer to family.
CIDRAP:
Older People As Unwilling As Youth To Isolate During Pandemic
A survey of 72,417 adults in 27 countries, including the United States, suggests that, despite their increased risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes, people older than 60 years are no more willing to comply with infection-prevention measures than younger people. The results, published late last week in PLOS One, involved a 16-question Imperial College London and YouGov poll. It asked respondents if they would isolate themselves for 7 days if they felt unwell and had certain symptoms of COVID-19 or if they would do so if urged to by a healthcare or public health professional. It also asked how often they had taken infection-prevention measures such as handwashing, avoiding public transportation, and cleaning often-touched surfaces. (Beusekom, 7/6)
Kaiser Health News:
Life Beyond COVID Seclusion: Seniors See Challenges And Change Ahead
Months into the coronavirus pandemic, older adults are having a hard time envisioning their “new normal.” Many remain fearful of catching the virus and plan to follow strict precautions — social distancing, wearing masks and gloves, limiting excursions to public places — for the indefinite future. (Graham, 7/7)
CNN:
About A Fifth Of Adults In The US Have Moved Due To Covid-19 Or Know Someone Who Did, A New Study Shows
When the coronavirus pandemic began its rapid spread from country to country and eventually state to state, what once felt like home was no longer a safe haven for millions of people. Around one-in-five adults in the US have either moved or know someone who did because of the Covid-19 outbreak, according to a new study published by the Pew Research Center on Monday. (Elassar, 7/7)