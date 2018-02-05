On Heels Of CDC Chief’s Resignation, Two High-Ranking Lawmakers Disclose Links To Tobacco Stocks

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) and Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) report that they or their family members have traded in tobacco stocks. While executive branch employees are forbidden to work on issues in which they have a financial interest, such rules do not apply to members of Congress.

Stat: Lawmakers On Senate Health Committee Traded In Tobacco Stocks

Two high-ranking lawmakers on the Senate committee that crafts legislation about health and oversees public health agencies disclosed that they or their families traded in tobacco company stock while they were on the committee, STAT has learned. Senator Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) reported purchasing at least $15,000 worth of stock in Philip Morris International. Senator Patty Murray’s (D-Wash.) husband, meanwhile, owned an account whose manager bought and sold about $1,000 worth of stock in Reynolds American while Murray was the top Democrat on the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions. (Swetlitz, 2/5)

