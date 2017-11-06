On The Hunt For Monkeypox: Tracking A Fatal Virus Before It Spreads Across The Globe

As reports of cases flare across Africa, scientists work hard to understand the deadly virus that has no cure.

The Washington Post: Chasing A Killer

Along a narrow, winding river, a team of American scientists is traveling deep into the Congo rain forest to a village that can be reached only by boat. The scientists are from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and they have embarked on this watery journey to solve a decades-old mystery about a rare and fatal disease: monkeypox. (Sun and Mara, 11/3)

In other news —

The Washington Post: Although The Number Of Zika Cases Has Fallen, The Virus Is Unlikely To Vanish

Less than a year after the World Health Organization declared that Zika is no longer a public health emergency, the virus seems to have fallen from public consciousness, at least outside heavily affected areas. The ­mosquito-borne virus staged a massive assault on the Western Hemisphere in 2015 and 2016, but this year, Zika appears to be in retreat. (Cunningham, 11/4)

Orlando Sentinel: Sexually-Transmitted Zika Case Confirmed In Miami-Dade

A new case of sexually-transmitted Zika in Miami-Dade County was confirmed by the Florida Department of Health on Friday. The individual’s partner was infected with Zika while traveling to several countries, including Cuba. (Miller, 11/3)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription