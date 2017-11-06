KHN Morning Briefing

Summaries of health policy coverage from major news organizations

full issue

On The Hunt For Monkeypox: Tracking A Fatal Virus Before It Spreads Across The Globe

As reports of cases flare across Africa, scientists work hard to understand the deadly virus that has no cure.

The Washington Post: Chasing A Killer
Along a narrow, winding river, a team of American scientists is traveling deep into the Congo rain forest to a village that can be reached only by boat. The scientists are from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and they have embarked on this watery journey to solve a decades-old mystery about a rare and fatal disease: monkeypox. (Sun and Mara, 11/3)

In other news —

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription.