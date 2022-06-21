Once-Predictable Pattern Of Infections, Surge Of Deaths Appears To Be Shifting

The two occurrences used to be intricately linked. But now, because so many Americans have been vaccinated, infected with covid, or both, the number of people whose immune systems are unprepared for the virus has dwindled, The New York Times says.

The New York Times: Despite Another Covid Surge, Deaths Stay Near Lows

For two years, the coronavirus killed Americans on a brutal, predictable schedule: A few weeks after infections climbed so did deaths, cutting an unforgiving path across the country. But that pattern appears to have changed. Nearly three months since an ultra-contagious set of new Omicron variants launched a springtime resurgence of cases, people are dying from Covid at a rate close to the lowest of the pandemic. (Mueller, 6/20)

AP: Biden Adviser Jake Sullivan Tests Positive For COVID-19

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan tested positive on Saturday for COVID-19, according to the White House. Sullivan typically has frequent contact with President Joe Biden but last was in contact with the president early in the week, according to a senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity. Sullivan had been keeping his distance from Biden after “a couple” of people he had been in close contact with had tested positive for the virus, the official said. (6/18)

AP: North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper Tests Positive For COVID-19

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 but is continuing to work from home while experiencing mild symptoms. Cooper’s office released a statement saying that he has begun taking the antiviral pill Paxlovid to treat the virus. The statement said that he has been vaccinated and has had two booster shots. The governor said that he believes the shots helped ensure he’s only having mild symptoms. (6/20)

Stat: Smartphone Apps Promised To Help Combat Covid. How Well Did They Work?

When the pandemic hit, tech giants like Apple and Google as well as upstart technology companies marched out new tools aimed at curbing the crisis. Now, more than two years into the pandemic, we are getting a clearer answer to a crucial question: Did they work? A new review paper, published Monday in Nature Biotechnology, explores the wide range of apps rolled out to combat the pandemic by monitoring cases, tracking the virus’ spread, keeping tabs on symptoms, and more. Some of those apps brought clear benefits, while others fell short. They also sparked a bevy of questions about the role of technology in health care, including how best to preserve patient privacy. (Chen, 6/20)

Boise State Public Radio News: Mountain West Psychiatric Hospitals Report Few COVID Deaths, But Some Are Skeptical

State-run psychiatric hospitals have dozens of people coming in and then leaving days, weeks or months later. Surprisingly, most of these facilities in the Mountain West reported having far fewer COVID outbreaks and deaths than other group facilities. “As far as patients on unit, we didn't have any cases or anybody tested positive, until later on,” says Randy Rodriquez, administrator with Idaho’s State Hospital South, which has space for 110 adult patients. COVID cases at that hospital affected a total of 45 patients since the pandemic began, but there weren’t any multi-patient outbreaks reported until August 2021. And neither of the state’s two psychiatric facilities reported any COVID deaths as of late April. (Beck, 6/17)

North Carolina Health News: When A Loved One Dies At A Nursing Home, Families Face Mazes And Mirages In Search For Answers

After a staff member at an Arden nursing home registered positive for COVID on Sept. 16, 2020, the Oaks at Sweeten Creek waited for eight days to test its 84 residents for COVID as required according to state records. During the next four weeks, 53 residents of Oaks at Sweeten Creek and 18 staff tested positive for COVID-19. By the week of Oct. 18, federal records say, five residents had died from the disease caused by the SARS CoV2 virus that was sweeping the world. (Goldsmith, 6/21)

AP: Survey Looks At How COVID-19 Affected Hawaii Residents

A new report from the University of Hawaii provides a comprehensive look at how the COVID-19 pandemic affected Hawaii residents with their jobs, ability to buy food, their mental well-being and how vaccination status played a factor.“ Health Effects and Views of COVID-19 in Hawaii,” the first quarterly report from the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization, looks at impacts that the pandemic had on people beyond the direct effects, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. (6/20)

Stat: On Covid Messaging, Biden Is Caught Between Politics And Public Health

When it comes to Covid-19, President Biden is walking a tightrope. The midterm elections are approaching, the economy is floundering, and the president’s approval rate is tanking. Looking for positives, the White House is taking pains to highlight its progress beating back the pandemic. But as Covid continues to spread at high rates, the administration is also working to remind Americans that the crisis isn’t over — and that things might get worse before they get better. The two messages may not mix well in terms of politics or public health. But the White House, experts say, is backed into a corner. (Facher, 6/21)

The Washington Post: Floridians Give Ron DeSantis Points For His Covid Stance. Will It Hold?

Mark Schaefer is a moderate Republican who voted, reluctantly, for President Donald Trump in 2020. His wife, Deb Schaefer describes herself as a lifelong Democrat who supported President Biden. But when it comes to Florida politics, the couple is united in their excitement over Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. “We love him,” Deb Schaefer said outside her house in Jacksonville’s waterfront Riverside-Avondale Historic District. “He has made a huge difference in the quality of life here in Florida,” Deb said. “He took a big chance and kept things open [during the pandemic] … and I don’t want to see things shut down again.” (Craig, 6/20)

AP: Louisiana Gov. Edwards Vetoes 17 Recently Passed Bills

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday vetoed 17 recently passed bills, including legislation that would toughen criminal sentences and ban government entities from denying building entry based on a person’s COVID-19 vaccine status. (Cline, 6/20)

AP: NYC Making Push To Get Fired Workers Vaccinated, Rehired

New York City is making a push to give city workers fired earlier this year for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine a chance to get their old jobs back — if they get fully vaccinated. ... Just short of 600 unvaccinated non-Department of Education workers are receiving a letter with details, and DOE employees are expected to receive a letter later in the summer, a city spokesperson said, adding that 97% of workers are vaccinated and that the goal has always been “vaccination rather than termination.” (6/19)

