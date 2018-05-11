Oncologists Say They Don’t Know Enough About Medical Marijuana But Will Still Prescribe It To Patients

“The big takeaway is we need more research, plain and simple,” said Dr. Ilana Braun of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, who led the study published Thursday in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

The Washington Post: Cancer Docs Feel Unprepared, But Recommend Marijuana Anyway

Nearly half of U.S. cancer doctors who responded to a survey say they’ve recently recommended medical marijuana to patients, although most say they don’t know enough about medicinal use. The results reflect how marijuana policy in some states has outpaced research, the study authors said. All 29 states with medical marijuana programs allow doctors to recommend it to cancer patients. But no rigorous studies in cancer patients exist. That leaves doctors to make assumptions from other research on similar prescription drugs, or in other types of patients. (Johnson, 5/10)

Stat: Oncologists Often Suggest Medical Marijuana, But Know Little About It, Survey Finds

“The majority feel like it has medical utility for some indications,” said Dr. Ilana Braun, chief of the division of adult psychosocial oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, who led the new research. As an oncologist, Braun said, she hears a growing number of her own patients asking about medical marijuana. “I occasionally recommend it, but very carefully and it’s on an individual patient basis,” she said. (Weintraub, 5/10)

NPR: Cancer Doctors Open To Medical Marijuana

Anecdotal reports suggest marijuana is helpful in managing symptoms of chemotherapy, like pain and nausea. But it's unlikely curious patients are getting clear guidance from their doctors on whether they should try marijuana, which form might work best and how much to take. A new survey of 237 oncologists from around the country finds that while roughly 80 percent talk with their patients about marijuana, fewer than 30 percent feel they have sufficient knowledge to advise them about its medicinal use. (Herman, 5/10)

