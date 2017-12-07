One Week After State Program’s Launch, Md. Dispensaries Are Running Out Of Pot
Meanwhile, in Ohio, the state's medical marijuana program moves forward despite missteps.
The Washington Post:
Maryland Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Are Already Running Out Of Pot
Marylanders interested in buying medical marijuana days after the launch of a state-sanctioned program may already be out of luck. Five of seven licensed dispensaries that have opened since Friday said they have completely or almost run out of flower — the raw part of the marijuana plant that is smoked or vaporized — and have limited supplies of other cannabis products. The other two stores are limiting sales to a small group of preregistered patients. (Nirappil, Gregg and Siegel, 12/6)
Cleveland Plain Dealer:
Ohio Medical Marijuana Program Moves Forward Despite Calls To Freeze Awarding Growing Licenses
The Ohio Department of Commerce didn't know it hired a consultant with a felony marijuana conviction to help score medical marijuana grow license applications but says the past offense didn't undermine the agency's process for awarding the highly sought-after licenses. The department plans to go ahead and award 24 cultivator licenses despite calls from state officials to freeze the program until the scoring process can be examined after it was revealed a scoring consultant had a felony drug conviction on his record. (Borchardt, 12/6)