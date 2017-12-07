Meanwhile, in Ohio, the state's medical marijuana program moves forward despite missteps.

The Washington Post: Maryland Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Are Already Running Out Of Pot

Marylanders interested in buying medical marijuana days after the launch of a state-sanctioned program may already be out of luck. Five of seven licensed dispensaries that have opened since Friday said they have completely or almost run out of flower — the raw part of the marijuana plant that is smoked or vaporized — and have limited supplies of other cannabis products. The other two stores are limiting sales to a small group of preregistered patients. (Nirappil, Gregg and Siegel, 12/6)