Onerous Security Requirements To Be Eased So Thousands Of Detained Migrant Children Might Be Released Soon

HHS decided to drop the requirement that everyone in a sponsor's household be fingerprinted and receive an extensive criminal background check. The Trump administration's decision comes at a time of increased focus on the health and welfare of migrant children in U.S. custody following the death of a 7-year-old Guatemalan girl.

The New York Times: Thousands Of Migrant Children Could Be Released After Policy Change

The Trump administration announced on Tuesday that it planned to ease onerous security requirements for sponsors of migrant children, meaning that thousands who have been parked in shelters for months could soon be released and reunited with family members. In a major policy reversal, the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the care of migrant children through its Office of Refugee Resettlement, said that it would no longer require that all members of a household where a child is to live be fingerprinted. Instead, fingerprints will be required only of the adult who is sponsoring the minor, typically a parent or another relative. (Jordan, 12/18)

Reuters: U.S. Reverses Policy In Move To Speed Release Of Migrant Children

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which cares for children who cross the border alone, said on Tuesday the policy of fingerprinting all adults living with the sponsors enacted in June had increased the time children were in government custody without turning up more red flags. The number of immigrant children in government-run shelters has ballooned to a record 14,700 as of Dec. 17, according to HHS. U.S. laws limit the time migrant juveniles can be detained, so those caught crossing the border without a parent or legal guardian are often released to adult sponsors in the United States. The children are then expected to show up to immigration court to fight their deportation cases. (12/18)

The Hill: Thousands Of Migrant Children Could Be Released Under Newly Relaxed Trump Policy

Starting immediately, only the sponsors will continue to be fingerprinted and run through FBI and state databases and through Department of Homeland Security arrest records. The administration has come under fire for the policy, which immigration advocates say has resulted in thousands of children remaining in HHS custody for longer than necessary. The requirement was first put into place in June. (Weixel, 12/18)

The Washington Post: Democrats Retrace Migrant Girl’s Journey Before Her Death, Denounce Conditions At Border Patrol Stations

Democratic lawmakers who came to the Border Patrol station here Tuesday vowing to investigate the death of a 7-year-old migrant girl emerged from their tour with a litany of accusations but few solutions for helping the agency manage the surge of families that has left agents overwhelmed. The congressional delegation, led by members of the House Hispanic Caucus, described a facility jam-packed with families, lacking sufficient medical care and poorly equipped to care for children. “The only reason this facility is still open as it is now is because these cameras can’t get in,” Rep. Al Green (D-Tex.) told reporters who had to wait outside the station, nearly 90 miles north of the border along Interstate 10. (Miroff, 12/18)

The Associated Press: Officials Baffled By Large Migrant Groups At Remote Crossing

Large numbers of Guatemalan families and unaccompanied children are surrendering to U.S. immigration agents in an extremely remote and dangerous stretch of New Mexico desert, a new smuggling route that has baffled authorities. It is where 7-year-old Jakelin Caal and her father were found Dec. 6 with 161 others near a border crossing in Antelope Wells. ... The U.S. has shifted additional medical personnel and more vehicles to Lordsburg and Antelope Wells to help manage. (Spagat and Long, 12/18)

In other news —

WBUR: Proposed 'Public Charge' Rule Could Make It Difficult For Legal Immigrants To Get Visas

The Trump administration has proposed a new "public charge" rule requiring officials to look at legal immigrants' use of public benefits when evaluating their visa applications. Health care professionals fear fewer immigrants will get preventative care and other public services like food assistance, leading to health problems in cities with large immigrant populations. (Trovall, 12/18)

Modern Healthcare: Rubio Launches DSH Overhaul Debate In Senate

Florida's GOP Sen. Marco Rubio on Tuesday jump-started legislative talks for a potential congressional overhaul of how the federal government pays out billions of dollars in disproportionate-share hospital funding.Under current law, Florida receives one of the lowest allotments in the country and Rubio seeks to remedy this in his new bill. Rubio has proposed tweaking the so-called DSH funding formula so a state's allotment is based on its overall population of adults below poverty level. Hospitals that treat a high number of very poor patients would get more money, and states would be able to reserve some unspent DSH funds to use in the future. (Luthi, 12/18)

