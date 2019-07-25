Among the men in the survey, PrEP use rose steeply from 2014 to 2017, from 6 percent to 35 percent, but large racial disparities still persist.

The New York Times: Most High-Risk Men Don’t Take PrEP To Prevent H.I.V.

Among men who are at high risk for H.I.V. infection, only about one in three is taking a drug to prevent transmission of the virus, according to a survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The drug, Truvada, is taken daily as part of a preventive strategy called pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP. For the report, published in MMWR, C.D.C. researchers studied 7,873 high-risk men from 20 American cities who were negative for H.I.V. and completed a behavioral survey in 2014 or 2017. (Bilanow, 7/25)